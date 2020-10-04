Caseyville Township Supervisor Donovan Passes Away

By Randy Pierce

Caseyville Township Supervisor Deborah S. “Debbie” Donovan lost a battle with illness and passed away during the early morning hours of Friday, October 2, at Evelyn’s Hospice House in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

Donovan had served as township supervisor since May of 2017, taking the position following the death of her husband, Richard L. “Rick” Donovan, who had won election to the office in April of that year then died later that month before his scheduled swearing in.

Her brief tenure as township supervisor included her extensive efforts to improve services and offer more activities for senior citizens in the Fairview Heights and Caseyville Township area.

She was well known in Fairview Heights as a result of the many people she encountered while working as the customer service manager at the local Schnucks grocery store for a period of 30 years.

Her benevolence additionally included adopting families in need during the Christmas season and volunteering her time and support for the Moms on a Mission group. Debbie’s major passion in her spare time was going to find bargains at garage sales in the area.

Preceding her in death along with her husband were here parents, Norman and Esther (nee Eversman) Cox, and a brother-in-law, Randall L. Donovan.

Surviving are her children, Cara Lynn Sims and Brent Donovan with his wife, Fallon, and grandchildren, Ashley Sims, Kylee Kampmann, Logan Kampmann and Eloise Donovan, along with siblings, Kevin (and Brenda) Cox and Mary Shalapin, plus nephews, Justin Cox, Ryan Cox, Adam Shalapin and Tom Donovan, and a sister-in-law, Susan Donovan.

Services will be held on Tuesday, October 6, at Kassly Mortuary Ltd. in Fairview Heights. Memorials may be made to Moms on a Mission or Evelyn’s Hospice House.