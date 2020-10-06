Mascoutah Christmas Parade Still On Schedule

Members of the Mascoutah Chamber of Commerce held their monthly meeting at the Visitor’s Center on Tuesday, October 6.

The first item for discussion was planning for the upcoming Lighted Christmas parade. Barring an order from the State of Illinois, the Chamber plans to have the parade. The group felt that being an outdoor event and having a great deal of space along the parade route, spectators could safely watch the parade if they practice the accepted safety measures. Entry and Covid Memorandum of Understanding forms are available at the Visitor’s Center and will be made available on the Chamber Website shortly. Dean Wombacher is finalizing plans for the permanent Santa float construction.

The Chamber Board will make a decision on how to move forward, if possible, with Santa taking up residence in the Santa Hut in the coming weeks.

Chamber president Mike Klein reminded the group that the terms of all officers and two director positions will be up for election in January 2021. Persons interested in filling those spots should let Mike know by the November Chamber meeting.

• Announcements and Correspondence: The Trinity/ALFA Octoberfest has been canceled. Persons wishing to make a donation may do so online at their website. A ribbon cutting for the new A Cafe near the DMV on Beller Drive has been tentatively scheduled for immediately following the November Chamber meeting. There is another new business in Mascoutah. Zoomy Child Transportation Service has started serving the Mascoutah area. Both businesses have been contacted about Chamber membership.

• Community Reports: St. Louis Coffee World is now serving breakfast Monday through Saturday from 7 until 11. They also are continuing to serve their sandwiches during the lunch hour. They also now have mini pumpkin pies during the fall season.

First Federal Savings Bank has hired a new financial analyst and a Mascoutah branch manager. There are a couple of additional positions still available.

The Mascoutah Noon Lions is hosting a “Homecoming Fish Fry” on Friday, October 9 and Saturday, October 10 from 4 till 8 PM at the Scheve Park Ag Building. It is a drive through event. Cars should enter from the west end. Fish sandwiches are $4 and French fries are $2. Contact Mike Siegel at 618.520.7982 for more information.

Laura Voss of Boyce Hund & Associates announced that long time employee, Clara Wilhelm, has retired. Her position has been filled with another CPA.

City Manager Brad Myers announced that the Main Street project is complete except for the installation of the decorative light poles. The electric department will install them when they are delivered in mid-October. The expansion project for Moto Mart has begun. The rebuilding of the sand volleyball courts at Scheve Park is underway. The project is being funded by the Mascoutah Athletic Commission and the South Mascoutah Jaycees. The celebration of Halloween will continue as usual with the exception that the Leu Civic Center parade has been canceled.

Mayor Jerry Daugherty announced that the Mascoutah Rotary Club is sponsoring a raffle to fund various projects in the community. Tickets are $20. More information will be available at a later date. The Rotary Club will again be giving away hot chocolate at the Lighted Christmas parade.

Matt Schroeder of Edward Jones is sponsoring another “election and how the markets might be effected” virtual meeting on October 15 at 4:30 PM. Call 618.566.3394 for the link and call-in number. They are also sponsoring a “Christmas Cards for the Troops” at their office located at 111 E. Main Street. Stop by and sign a card for our troops who are deployed by October 15.

Citizen’s Bank will hold their fall shred day on October 17 from 10 until noon at their facility on Main Street.

The Mascoutah Senior Center is open and providing meals-on-wheels and curbside pick-up of meals. The suggested donation is $3.00. Most persons aged 60 and older qualify. For more information contact the center.

Donna Mae Schlueter passed along the thanks from the Mascoutah Moose Lodge for the community’s support of their recent chicken dinner. The Mascoutah Sportsman’s Club is sponsoring a car show on Sunday, October 25, from 9:00 until 3:00 at the Sportsman’s Club on North County Road. Proceeds from food and drinks benefit the club. The 100th anniversary of Zonta was canceled. The group continues to support anti-gender violence and human trafficking initiatives. The Trap Tribe sponsored by the club numbers nearly 40 members and continues to compete successfully.

The Mascoutah Tuesday Women’s Club sponsored a very successful rummage sale on October 3. They still have items remaining and will sponsor another on Saturday, October 10 from 8:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the corner of Harnett and North County Road. Due to Covid restrictions the annual Santa Breakfast has been canceled for this year. Instead, the group is sponsoring “Cruising with Santa” on December 5 and December 6. The event will be a drive through at the Ag building in Scheve Park. Reservations will be required and Santa will be present to wave to the children. The event is free, but donations will be accepted.

Tom’s Supermarket has completed their roof project. Mike Klein also reported on news from Holy Childhood School. Their recent raffle was won by Alan Parker. Their annual dinner scheduled for October 17 has been canceled. It will instead be an online event this year. For more information, contact the school.

The next meeting is scheduled for November 3, at 8:00 AM at the Visitor’s Center