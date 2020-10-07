St. Clair County Transit Announces On-Demand Public Transit Service in Mascoutah, Lebanon

SCCTD VanGo to Replace the 17X Lebanon-Mascoutah MetroBus and Expand Access to Regional Transit

BELLEVILLE – St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) today announced it is partnering Via, the leader in public mobility solutions, to launch a new, on-demand transit service in Lebanon and Mascoutah that will debut on Monday, Oct. 19. The service, called SCCTD VanGo, allows weekday commuters to hail a safe and secure ride through the click of an app, and quickly and efficiently travel to any location within the designated service area with the SCCTD on-demand shared ride service. All VanGo rides are free until Monday, Nov. 30, the same day the 17X Lebanon-Mascoutah MetroBus route ceases operation.

SCCTD VanGo service is available Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. The service zone extends throughout Lebanon and Mascoutah, providing access to-and-from key commercial and residential destinations that include, but are not limited, to Horner Recreation Park, McKendree University, the Summerfield Village Office, MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, the Shiloh-Scott MetroLink Station, Mascoutah Public Library and anywhere in between. All rides are free through Monday, Nov. 30. Starting Tuesday, Dec. 1, rides will cost $3 for the first passenger and $1.50 per each additional passenger over the age of two. All rides to-and-from the Shiloh-Scott MetroLink Station are only $1 per person.

Using the SCCTD VanGo app, powered by technology from Via, passengers need to first download the app for iOS or Android, create an account and follow the simple sign-up steps. From there, passengers will enter a desired pickup and dropoff address, and book a ride. Passengers will receive a pickup ETA, and will be directed to a nearby corner, or “virtual bus stop,” for quick and efficient trips without lengthy detours. Passengers without a smartphone can get set up by calling the SCCTD VanGo support number at 618-268-1842. This shared ride service matches multiple passengers headed in the same direction into a single vehicle. The service will be operated in line with current public health guidelines limiting the maximum number of passengers per vehicle to allow for safe in-vehicle social distancing.

“VanGo provides an affordable and convenient means for those traveling throughout Lebanon and Mascoutah to get where they need to go,” commented Herb Simmons, Chair of the St. Clair County Board of Trustees. “We believe this service will be a better fit for these smaller transit ridership markets, while helping to boost ridership on the overall transit system.”

To learn more about SCCTD VanGo, visit www.scctd.org/vango.