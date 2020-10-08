Fairview Heights Trick or Treating Guidelines Issued

by Randy Pierce

[email protected]

Fairview Heights Mayor Mark Kupsky has announced that children’s trick or treating will be permitted from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the city on Saturday, October 31, but with specific guidelines related to helping control the spread of coronavirus and ensuring the safety of the kids that should be followed.

Those up to the age of 14 will be allowed to trick or treat and may be accompanied by an adult with safe health practices and social distancing to be observed.

Protective face masks are required not only for children and adults with them who are going out on Halloween night to trick or treat but also those who are handing out candy or other treats.

Treats should be wrapped up individually and set up on an outside table or other place where they are easy to find at the end of a driveway or yard, Kupsky’s announcement recommends, so the trick or treaters do not have to come to the doors of the homes they are passing.

Every effort to avoid direct contact with trick or treaters by residents is strongly advised. Suggested further is that those in homes welcoming trick or treat visitors as suggested herein should turn on their porch or outside yard lights as an indication they have something for the children and also for safety purposes.

Groups of 25 or more people, no matter what their ages, are prohibited by the Illinois Department of Public Health during this time of the coronavirus pandemic.

As in previous years and at all times, children should use caution when crossing streets or passing by driveways and motorists should drive very slowly along with being extra observant during the times trick or treaters may be out, particularly in residential neighborhoods.