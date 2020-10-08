Mascoutah Police Report: September 25 thru October 1
Friday, Sept. 25
Ambulance Calls – 900 block N. 10th/Bumpers
Open Door/Window – 700 block E. South/Rettig
Lock Out -Vehicle – W. Main/Donovan
Driving With Suspended/Revoked License – 300 block E. Main/Donovan
Funeral Escort – W. Church/Heinen
Suspicious Person – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Watkins
Assist Other Agency – 9600 block Rt. 4/Weinel
Assist Other Agency – Fayetteville/Lasica
Poss Cannabis – South & 10th
Suspended License/Uninsured Vehicle/Obstructing Identification/Poss. Of Drug Paraphernalia – 300 Block E. Main/Donovan – Carrie Grobb (37), Sparta
Poss. of Cannabis – South & 10th/Weinel – Trevor Finch (20), Mascoutah
Saturday, Sept. 26
Assist Other Agency – Lebanon/Lasica
Sex Offender Registration Police Dept./Lambert
Suspicious Activity / Circumstance – 6th & Rt. 161/Heinen
911 Hangup Calls – 100 block W. Naub/Donovan
Public Service Calls – Mascoutah Reservoir/Watkins
Ambulance Call – 300 block Mine Rd./Heinen
Child Custody Dispute – 500 block N. August/Veres
Theft-Control – 400 block S. Railway/Watkins
Speeding – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Watkins – Steven Schmidt (53), St. Louis
Speeding – Jefferson and Onyx/Heinen – Dustin Louveau (23), Springfield
Sunday, Sept. 27
Open Door/Window – 900 block W. Church/Weinel
Well Being Check – 6300 block Brickyard/Lasica
Suspicious Activity – 600 block Fallen Timber/Heinen
Ordinance – Derelict/Abandoned Vehicle – 400 block S. Railway/Veres
Animal Complaint – 9600 block Mallard/Donovan
Speeding – Rt. 4/Weinel – Ronald Palmer (56), Sparta
Uninsured Vehicle – Jefferson & Church/Rettig – Nathan Ward (19), O’Fallon
Speeding – Rt. 4/Weinel – Ronald Parker (56), Sparta
Monday, Sept. 28
Assist Other Agency – 6900 block Rt. 4/Bumpers
Well Being Check – 400 block Douglas/Glander
Public Service Call – Corrington Pl/Glander
Ambulance Call – 200 block W. Phillips/Sunnquist
Animal Complaint – Fuesser & Rt. 4/Sirtak
Animal Complaint – 600 block E. Main/Rettig
Well Being Check – 200 block Douglas/Sirtak
Uninsured Vehicle – Jefferson & Oak/Rettig – Nathan Ward (19), O’Fallon
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Theft-Stolen Property – Scheve Park/Sunnquist
Ordinance – High Weeds/Grass – 1200 block Lear Ln/Veres
Traffic Accident – 100 block N. Independence/Veres
911 Open Line – 500 block N. Jefferson/Veres
Animal Complaint – 1100 block Lear Ln/Veres
Poss Methamphetamine- Rt. 161 & Richter Rd/Veres
Ambulance Call – 1500 block Eisenhower/Sirtak
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Civil Matter – 1000 block W. Poplar/Sunnquist
911 Hangup Call – 8400 block Rt. 4/Heinen
Ordinance -Failure To Obtain Building Permit – W. Patterson/Donovan
911 Hangup Call – 200 block Aaron/Veres
Assist Other Agency – Rt. 4 & I-64/Donovan
Open Door/Window – 300 block Falling Leaf/Heinen
Assist Other Agency – 300 block Mine Rd./Watkins
Assist Other Agency – Lebanon/Watkins
Speeding/Revoked License – Jefferson & Onyx/Lasica – Jack Taylor (37), Collinsville
Thursday, Oct, 1
Traffic Accident – 500 block N. 6th/Sunnquist
Vehicle Lock-Out – 9800 block Perrin Rd./Bumpers
Public Service Call – Police Dept./Sunnquist
Funeral Escort – W. Main/Sunnquist
Traffic Accident – 700 block N. Jefferson/Sunnquist
Public Service Call – 200 block N. Market/Heinen
911 Hangup Call – 700 block W. Main/Sunnquist
Ambulance Call – 100 block Perrottet/Sunnquist
Wire Fraud – 500 block Whetstone/Donovan
Ordinance – Illegal Dumping – 900 block W. Church/Lasica
Disturbance – 1100 block Lear Ln/Watkins
Juvenile Complaint – 100 block S. County/Lasica
Improper Lane Usage – 500 Block N. 6th/Sunnquist – Laurin Garner (31), Mascoutah
DUI/Uninsured Vehicle – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Watkins – Anthony Buraszeski (54), Mascoutah