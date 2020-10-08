Mascoutah Police Report: September 25 thru October 1

Friday, Sept. 25

Ambulance Calls – 900 block N. 10th/Bumpers

Open Door/Window – 700 block E. South/Rettig

Lock Out -Vehicle – W. Main/Donovan

Driving With Suspended/Revoked License – 300 block E. Main/Donovan

Funeral Escort – W. Church/Heinen

Suspicious Person – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Watkins

Assist Other Agency – 9600 block Rt. 4/Weinel

Assist Other Agency – Fayetteville/Lasica

Poss Cannabis – South & 10th

Suspended License/Uninsured Vehicle/Obstructing Identification/Poss. Of Drug Paraphernalia – 300 Block E. Main/Donovan – Carrie Grobb (37), Sparta

Poss. of Cannabis – South & 10th/Weinel – Trevor Finch (20), Mascoutah

Saturday, Sept. 26

Assist Other Agency – Lebanon/Lasica

Sex Offender Registration Police Dept./Lambert

Suspicious Activity / Circumstance – 6th & Rt. 161/Heinen

911 Hangup Calls – 100 block W. Naub/Donovan

Public Service Calls – Mascoutah Reservoir/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 300 block Mine Rd./Heinen

Child Custody Dispute – 500 block N. August/Veres

Theft-Control – 400 block S. Railway/Watkins

Speeding – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Watkins – Steven Schmidt (53), St. Louis

Speeding – Jefferson and Onyx/Heinen – Dustin Louveau (23), Springfield

Sunday, Sept. 27

Open Door/Window – 900 block W. Church/Weinel

Well Being Check – 6300 block Brickyard/Lasica

Suspicious Activity – 600 block Fallen Timber/Heinen

Ordinance – Derelict/Abandoned Vehicle – 400 block S. Railway/Veres

Animal Complaint – 9600 block Mallard/Donovan

Speeding – Rt. 4/Weinel – Ronald Palmer (56), Sparta

Uninsured Vehicle – Jefferson & Church/Rettig – Nathan Ward (19), O’Fallon

Speeding – Rt. 4/Weinel – Ronald Parker (56), Sparta

Monday, Sept. 28

Assist Other Agency – 6900 block Rt. 4/Bumpers

Well Being Check – 400 block Douglas/Glander

Public Service Call – Corrington Pl/Glander

Ambulance Call – 200 block W. Phillips/Sunnquist

Animal Complaint – Fuesser & Rt. 4/Sirtak

Animal Complaint – 600 block E. Main/Rettig

Well Being Check – 200 block Douglas/Sirtak

Uninsured Vehicle – Jefferson & Oak/Rettig – Nathan Ward (19), O’Fallon

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Theft-Stolen Property – Scheve Park/Sunnquist

Ordinance – High Weeds/Grass – 1200 block Lear Ln/Veres

Traffic Accident – 100 block N. Independence/Veres

911 Open Line – 500 block N. Jefferson/Veres

Animal Complaint – 1100 block Lear Ln/Veres

Poss Methamphetamine- Rt. 161 & Richter Rd/Veres

Ambulance Call – 1500 block Eisenhower/Sirtak

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Civil Matter – 1000 block W. Poplar/Sunnquist

911 Hangup Call – 8400 block Rt. 4/Heinen

Ordinance -Failure To Obtain Building Permit – W. Patterson/Donovan

911 Hangup Call – 200 block Aaron/Veres

Assist Other Agency – Rt. 4 & I-64/Donovan

Open Door/Window – 300 block Falling Leaf/Heinen

Assist Other Agency – 300 block Mine Rd./Watkins

Assist Other Agency – Lebanon/Watkins

Speeding/Revoked License – Jefferson & Onyx/Lasica – Jack Taylor (37), Collinsville

Thursday, Oct, 1

Traffic Accident – 500 block N. 6th/Sunnquist

Vehicle Lock-Out – 9800 block Perrin Rd./Bumpers

Public Service Call – Police Dept./Sunnquist

Funeral Escort – W. Main/Sunnquist

Traffic Accident – 700 block N. Jefferson/Sunnquist

Public Service Call – 200 block N. Market/Heinen

911 Hangup Call – 700 block W. Main/Sunnquist

Ambulance Call – 100 block Perrottet/Sunnquist

Wire Fraud – 500 block Whetstone/Donovan

Ordinance – Illegal Dumping – 900 block W. Church/Lasica

Disturbance – 1100 block Lear Ln/Watkins

Juvenile Complaint – 100 block S. County/Lasica

Improper Lane Usage – 500 Block N. 6th/Sunnquist – Laurin Garner (31), Mascoutah

DUI/Uninsured Vehicle – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Watkins – Anthony Buraszeski (54), Mascoutah