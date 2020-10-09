Rep. Meier named Friend of Agriculture by the Illinois Farm Bureau

Highland – 108TH District State Representative Charlie Meier (R-Highland) In recognition of his advocacy on behalf of Illinois’ farmers, State Representative Charlie Meier has been named a “Friend of Agriculture” by the Activator Program of the Illinois Farm Bureau. Meier received a 100% score for votes taken in 2019-2020 that affect the agriculture industry in Illinois. Members of the Clinton, St. Clair and Washington County Farm Bureaus presented the award to Meier.

“It is an honor to accept this award from the Illinois Farm Bureau,” said Meier. “I am the Minority Leader of the AG Committee and one of the few active famers in the General Assembly. Agriculture is the number one business in Illinois and it will continue to be one of my top priorities ”

The award is based on each legislator’s voting record in the 101st General Assembly on issues facing the farming community. There were 11 bills considered under this year’s voting criteria, including legislation on the minimum wage, the graduated income tax, and legislation affecting ethanol plants and the department of labor.

Legislators receiving this award recognize the far-reaching benefits of Illinois’ agricultural products and the important role farmers play in providing quality food, fiber and fuel for the state, nation, and world. In existence for 102 years, the Christian County Farm Bureau is one of the oldest bureaus of its kind in the United States.