Restrictions Lifted on Regional 4

During a press conference via Facebook, St. Clair County Mark Kern announced that restrictions have been lifted for Region 4.

The following statement was released by Bryan Whitaker, Assistant Director, St. Clair County ETSB:

“We have just completed a conference call with IDPH and the Governor’s Office. We are happy to report effective 5pm TODAY Friday, October 9, the enhanced mitigations for Region 4 have been lifted and we have been restored to Normal Phase 4 Guidelines.

“It is important that we continue to encourage our residents and businesses to practice the 3 W’s – Wash your Hands, Wear Your Mask and Watch Your Social Distance.

“We need to remember that three (3) consecutive days with a Regional Positivity over 8% would cause additional mitigations to be re-imposed and we must ensure we do not return to that status.

“The Phase 4 Guidelines are available at this link https://dceocovid19resources.com/restore-illinois/restore-illinois-phase-4/.