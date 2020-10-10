Fairview Chamber Golf Tournament Won by Rice Sullivan

By Randy Pierce

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Four men making up a team from the Certified Public Accountant business of Rice Sullivan & Co. of Swansea emerged as the first place A flight team in a golf tournament hosted recently by the Metro East Regional Chamber of Commerce at the Stonewolf course in Fairview Heights.

The victorious squad included Doug Martin, Mark Maxim, Bill Dixon and Shane Moskop. Earning second place in A flight were Ed Henrichs, Jeff Parker, John Canavan and Pete Forbes of Team Henrichs.

In B flight competition, Team Guthrie, headed up by Cindy Guthrie from the Illinois Center for Autism of Fairview Heights and also consisting of Gary Guthrie and Carol Tyler, took top honors followed by a foursome from Associated Bank of Fairview Heights, Tracy Session, Mike Greenfield, Craig Hofmeister and Kenny Weston.

Cindy Guthrie also won both the longest drive and closest to the pin contest among the women participating while Tim Shasserre had the longest drive for the men and PK Johnson the closest to the pin. Brian Gibson won for the longest putt.

Raffle winners included Dave Lienard for the Dixon driver golf club and Jim Heberer for the cooler full of booze.