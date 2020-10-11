Bishop Michael McGovern to Lead Mass At Holy Trinity Oct. 18

By Randy Pierce

Catholic Diocese of Belleville Bishop Michael McGovern will the celebrant and homilist for a mass being held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 505 Fountains Parkway, this Sunday, October 18, at 5 p.m.

This “Mass of Hope and Healing” is especially targeted toward parents who have lost a child due to abortion, miscarriage or other tragic circumstances. Those attending will have an opportunity to pray in faith for their loved ones with the bishop and priests following the mass.

Advance reservations to attend this mass are required. McGovern was installed as the ninth bishop of the diocese in July of this year, succeeding Edward K. Braxton.