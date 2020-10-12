Bruce A. Owen, 71, of Mascoutah, IL born Aug. 29, 1949 in Jacksonville, NC died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at his home.

Bruce was a retired rural mail carrier for the U. S. Postal Service, a U. S. Marine Corp veteran and attended St. John United Church of Christ, Mascoutah, IL.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Allen L. and Florence Jean Helen, nee Peterson, Owen, mother-in-law, Gloria Andres and brother-in-law, Bruce Andres.

Surviving are his wife, Gail A., nee Andres, Owen who he married in Mascoutah, IL on May 12, 1972; two sons, Rhett (Laura) Owen, Ethan (Leana) Owen; four grandchildren, Ali, Marco, Rico, Manny; four sisters, Connie (Ryan) Denny, Karen Owen, Becky (Andy) Haines, Barb (Steve) Struck; father-in-law, Vernon “Andy” Andres; brothers-in-law, Paul (Candy) Andres, Clay (Wendy) Andres; many nieces, nephews and dear friends, Ed and Connie Haas.

Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 333 Salem Pl #165, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 or St. John U.C.C., 55 West Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: 11 AM to 1 PM Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: There will be a private family memorial service with the Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois