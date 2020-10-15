St. Joseph’s Foundation Supports Breese Hospital With Over $330,000 Donation

BREESE – The HSHS St. Joseph’s Foundation was established to safeguard and support the Mission of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese and carry forward the values and traditions of the Hospital Sisters for future generations. As a demonstration of their commitment to that vision, the HSHS St. Joseph’s Foundation Leadership Council unanimously voted to support funding six hospital projects totaling $337,500. The funds come from past fundraising events and an accumulation of unrestricted donations received from community members.

The Foundation’s donation supports the hospital’s efforts to conduct renovations of eight inpatient rooms to offer increased comfort for patients and their family members. Additionally, the Foundation granted funds to St. Joseph’s Hospital for the purchase of advanced equipment that will enhance the hospital’s capabilities in delivering cutting-edge care and services to residents of the area.

This advanced equipment includes the following:

• Urology Equipment: In September 2020, urology services returned to St. Joseph’s Hospital. With the recent reintroduction and expansion of the clinical specialty at St. Joseph’s Hospital, this new surgical equipment will allow both clinical and surgical procedures to be performed locally.

• Electric High-Low Exam Tables for Prairie Cardiovascular Suite: A large number of patients seen by cardiology clinicians are elderly and less mobile, putting them at greater risk for falls and associated injury. Because standard exam tables can be difficult for patients to safely get on and off, the electric high-low exam tables will create a safer environment for both patients and clinical practitioners.

•Mini C-Arm Mobile Fluoroscope: This is a radiology image intensifier located in the operating room that shows a continuous X-ray picture on a monitor. This portable imaging device is a useful aid to surgeons as they can operate this equipment themselves without the need of a radiology technician. It offers high imaging quality with less radiation for the patient while increasing efficiency for the surgeon and staff.

• Bladder Scanner: A bladder scanner measures fluid retention within an individual’s bladder and is used by multiple clinical areas across St. Joseph’s Hospital, such as in the emergency, medical/surgical and obstetric departments. The purchase of a secondary bladder scanner will allow these departments unrestricted access to this technology with the hospital’s current scanner now being used consistently by its urology and urogynecology providers.

• Lab Centrifuge: This new piece of essential equipment replaces an older model centrifuge within the hospital laboratory. This updated technology not only ensures diagnostic accuracy through effective laboratory testing but will expand in-house testing capabilities.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital President and CEO Chris Klay shared, “On behalf of our colleagues and medical staff, I am grateful to our donors and the HSHS St. Joseph’s Foundation for their support of our long-standing Mission founded on quality and services for all. Granting these funds has allowed us to continue our commitment to advancing the level of care and services we offer our patients, all driven by an intent to keep appropriate care local. The reintroduction of urology services at St. Joseph’s Hospital signifies our efforts to not only expand the services we provide but invite high caliber providers to join our ministry who are known as experts in their clinical field of expertise.

Emily Wilson, major gift officer for the HSHS St. Joseph’s Foundation, expressed the Foundation’s gratitude to those who have contributed through donations or by attending Foundation events in the past. “This wonderful donation to the hospital would not have been possible without the generous contributions given to the Foundation by area residents and businesses, as well from our own colleagues,” she said. “This demonstrates the impact that donations can make, especially unrestricted donations which allow us to use the donated funds where the need is greatest,” she explained. “Supporting the efforts of the Foundation is a way our residents and community leaders can support the continued health of our community and promote its economic strength for years to come.”

The HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation unfortunately had to cancel their annual gala event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Foundation is still seeking support to continue advancing the Mission of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese. For more information or to make an online contribution, visit stjoebreese.com/giving.