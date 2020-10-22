Citizens Address Board Regarding Political Banner on Hanover Street

By Julie Laakko

NEW BADEN – While not on the agenda, one of the main topics of discussion during the Village Hall meeting on Monday, October 19th was Brant Kehrer’s political banner on Hanover Street.

Mayor Christy Picard began the discussion with an explanation of events leading up to the hanging of the sign, starting with Brant’s request submission on September 28, 2020. According to Picard, Brant never made any implication that he intended to include bad language on the sign. On October 2nd, New Baden’s Chief Building and Zoning Official, Jerry Green approved the sign, as it was within the ordinance.

“As mayor of New Baden, I did not want the decision of one man to reflect our village as a whole.” Mayor Picard said. However, she went on to explain that according to the Supreme Court, the sign is protected by freedom of speech.

Village Attorney Doug Gruenke went into detail about the protected speech, saying, “The first amendment is a double edged sword. It protects speech that we like, and it protects speech that we don’t like.” While obscenities are not protected speech, Gruenke explained, “obscenities” are defined as words with a sexual connotation. He went on to say that there has been some discussion of profane language, but simple profane language is protected. It is when profane language is being directed at someone, such as in a case of disorderly conduct, that profane language is not protected.

“The language on the sign, for better or for worse, is protected speech.” Gruenke concluded.

The meeting was then opened to comments from citizens sitting in with the meeting.

Marcy Gonzalez started with saying, “I’ve called New Baden my home for thirteen years. It’s been a joy to raise my kids and be a part of this nice community. But when I looked outside my window and saw the – I call it a billboard – my heart sunk. I was saddened by the wording.”

Marcy went on to explain that she has two kids, one in 5th grade and one in 8th grade. She knows they have heard language like the word on the sign, but they have never seen it displayed like this.

“We need to do better for them.” she said, regarding all of the children who will see the sign.

Marcy started a petition in hopes of changing the current ordinance to prevent a similar situation from happening again in the future. The petition, according to Marcy, has over 530 signatures with several comments expressing similar concerns.

“We feel like in a time of divisiveness that decency and civility still matter.” Marcy said. She said that this is not about which candidate the sign supports, but the language “right smack in the middle of town”.

“I want New Baden to be known as the small town that came together this spring and summer, as the community that comes together and brings our families up when they are hurting, that supports each other when times are tough. I don’t want to be known as this mean town with a profane sign.”

Marcy concluded saying she does not want Kehrer to take the sign down, but rather she is, “respectfully requesting he cover the profane wording.”

Beverly Adams also addressed the board, saying, “I have been living here in New baden since 1995 and I must admit when I saw the sign I was very discouraged.”

“I know there is not a business there right now, it is private property,” Beverly said, “but it looks like the city is behind the sign. And that is what really concerns me. Since it is in the middle of town, in the business part of town, it should not be there.”

Beverly went on to point out that there are several political signs all along Hanover, and none of those bother her.

“Like Marcy said, the sign is fine except for that one word. I understand that a lot of people say it is not really a word because it has the exclamation mark, but everyone knows what the word says. If it could be covered up, that would be great. I think it would go a long way towards making the town a little bit more friendly and less combative.”

Doug Gruenke said that, while New Baden’s sign code does not currently prohibit obscene, lewd, or profane language, it could. The board could add a provision if it wanted to. However, he warned that the board must be careful, because they cannot deny something that is free speech.

He also said that the village does not currently make an applicant state the content and design of a sign when making a request. “And that is because the village cannot discriminate – outside of certain contexts – what can be on a sign. By design, our sign code does not ask for that because, if you do ask for it and the sign permit is denied, that gives the person that is denied something to use against the village.” He also pointed out that, even then, Brant’s sign would be allowed because it is protected speech.

Mayor Picard thanked everyone for sharing their comments and concerns, saying “I appreciate everybody’s feedback and we will definitely keep it in consideration while we move forward with these items.” She also encourages anyone with concerns or comments to join in future meetings, as it is a great opportunity to address the board directly.

During the meeting the board of trustees approved the Clinton County Ambulance Special Service Area (SSA) Agreements for Damiansville, Albers, New Baden, and Unincorporated Areas of Lookingglass Township. These contracts state that the Village of New Baden will provide ambulance services to these areas and Clinton County will provide New Baden with payment for these services. According to the contracts, Clinton County will provide New Baden with $17,261 for services to Damiansville, $45,457 for services to Albers, $98,348 for services to New Baden, and $57,800 for services to Unincorporated Areas of Lookingglass Township.

The Board also approved an amendment to the Right-of-Way License Agreement with Clearwave Communications. A right-of-way agreement already existed to allow a line to run down the middle of Hanover Street. However, since the approval of this agreement, there have been additional business clients that wanted to be able to access the fiber optic lines. This amendment will memorialize the current routes that have been set up outside of Hanover as well as create a system to use additional rights-of-ways in the future. It will help the village maintain an accurate map of where fiber optic cables currently run, or can run in the future.