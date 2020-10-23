Mascoutah Police Blotter – October 9 thru October 15
Friday, Oct. 9
Battery-Cause Bodily Harm – 100 block N. County/Rettig
Public Service Call – 900 block N. 10th/Watkins
Verbal Disturbance – 700 block E. George/Donovan
Unlawful Visitation Interference – 9700 block Winchester/Watkins
Ambulance Call – 700 block Glenn/Donovan
Lock Out -Vehicle – 9200 block Beller/Donovan
Traffic Accident – Over $500 – 9600 block Mallard/Watkins
Property Damage – Non-Criminal – 300 block N. 5th/Donovan
Missing Person/Juvenile Female – 600 block Moorland/Watkins
Ambulance Call – 100 block St. Christopher/Donovan
Alarm – 600 block W. Church/Watkins
Assist Other Agency – 1800 block Nathan/Veres
Child Custody Dispute – Police Dept./Lasica
Assist Other Agency – Lebanon/Veres
Child Custody Dispute – Police Dept./Lasica
Verbal Disturbance – 9800 block Perring/Veres
Unlawful Visitation Interference – Police Dept. – Jaclyn Sneed (38), Mascoutah
Saturday, Oct. 10
Vehicle Lock-Out – I-64 Rest Area/Watkins
911 Hangup Call – Rt. 4 & I-64/Donovan
Verbal Disturbance – 300 block N. 5th/Watkins
Traffic Accident – Over $500 – 6th & Rt. 161/Donovan
Information – 200 block Laura/Watkins
Fire Call – 400 block E. Patterson/Watkins
911 Hangup Call – 1200 block Lincoln/Lasica
Ambulance Call – 500 block E. Church/Lasica
Flee/Attempt to Elude Peace Officer – I-64/Veres – Toby Fulton (47), Ashley
Speeding – Rt. 4/Donovan Kylor Kaltenbach (23), Edwardsville
Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – Cameron Stanely (19), Belleville
Sunday, Oct. 11
Theft-Control/Intent-<$500 – 800 block Tanzanite/Watkins
Domestic Disturbance – 300 block Douglas/Donovan
Ambulance Call – 900 block Madison/Watkins
Ambulance Call – 100 block St. Christopher/Watkins
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – Daniel & 10th/Weinel
Ordinance – Disorderly Conduct – Noise – 300 block Mine/Lasica
Monday, Oct. 12
Curfew Violation – 600 block W. Main/Weinel
Animal Complaint – N. 10th & Laura/Sirtak
Animal Complaint – August & Donaphan/Sirtak
Assist Other Agency – Rt. 161 & Richter/Sirtak
Alarm – 1100 block Lear/Bumpers
Theft-Stolen Property-<$500 – 400 block S. Railway/Sirtak
Noise Complaint – 800 block W. South/Weck
Disorderly Conduct-Noise Disturbance – Mine Road/Lasica – Matthew Sprehe (35), Mascoutah
Disorderly Conduct-Disturb Private Citizen – Mine Road/Lasica – Matthew Sprehe (35), Mascoutah
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Ambulance Call – Legacy Place/Weck
Vehicle Lock-Out – 1000 block W. Main/Rettig
Alarm – 700 block Moorland/Sirtak
Disorderly Conduct-Alarm/Disturb – 300 block Mine/Sirtak
Suspicious Vehicle – 400 block S. Railway/Rettig
Ambulance Call – 600 block Joseph/Sirtak
Public Service Call – W. Main/Rettig
Well Being Check – 400 block N. Jefferson/Sirtak
Vehicle Lock-Out – 600 block N. 5th/Glander
Animal Complaint – 700 block W. State/Glander
Civil Matter – 700 block E. George/Weck
Passing in No Passing Zone – 1300 Block N. County/Sirtak – William Bridges (36), Mascoutah
Dog at Large – 600 Block W. State/Glander – Kristen Benoist (32), Mascoutah
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Well Being Check – 9600 block Winchester – Heinen
Ambulance Call – Independence & Church/Donovan
Ambulance Call – 3800 block Rentchler Road/Watkins
Information – S. County/Veres
Identity Theft – 200 block Perrottet/Heinen
Reckless Driving – E. Main & John/Veres
Property Damage – Non-Criminal – 200 block Aaron/Veres
Unattended Child/Non-Criminal – 800 block N. Jefferson/Watkins
Uninsured Vehicle – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Veres – Denise O’Bryan (52), Tilden
No Valid Registration/Speeding – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Donovan, Megan Wallace (22), Lebanon
Speeding – 1300 Block N. County/Sirtak – Charissa Hill (47), Mascoutah
Speeding – 1300 Block N. County/Sirtak – Amanda Breeding (31), Shiloh
Speeding – 1300 Block N. County/Sirtak – Andrea Junge (38), New Baden
Speeding – 1300 Block N. County/Sirtak – Anthony Moore (28), Mascoutah
Speeding – County and Klings Ct./Sirtak – Victoria Breckel (53), Mascoutah
Speeding – County and Sanderling/Sirtak – Frank Gloeckner (40), Mascoutah
Thursday, Oct. 15
Recovered Property – 300 block N. Bernard /Weinel
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 400 block E. State/Lasica
Traffic Accident – Over $500 – N. 6th/Donovan
Well Being Check – 1500 block N. County/Heinen
911 Hangup Call – 300 block S. 5th/Heinen
Investigation – 300 block Falling Leaf/Watkins
911 Open Line – 400 block Falling Leaf/Watkins
Forgery- Issue/Deliver Document – 600 block S. Independence/Donovan
Assist Other Agency – 300 block S. 6th/Veres
No Valid Registration – Harnett and Jefferson/Veres – Aaron Rhine (38), Mascoutah