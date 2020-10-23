Mascoutah Police Blotter – October 9 thru October 15

Friday, Oct. 9

Battery-Cause Bodily Harm – 100 block N. County/Rettig

Public Service Call – 900 block N. 10th/Watkins

Verbal Disturbance – 700 block E. George/Donovan

Unlawful Visitation Interference – 9700 block Winchester/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 700 block Glenn/Donovan

Lock Out -Vehicle – 9200 block Beller/Donovan

Traffic Accident – Over $500 – 9600 block Mallard/Watkins

Property Damage – Non-Criminal – 300 block N. 5th/Donovan

Missing Person/Juvenile Female – 600 block Moorland/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 100 block St. Christopher/Donovan

Alarm – 600 block W. Church/Watkins

Assist Other Agency – 1800 block Nathan/Veres

Child Custody Dispute – Police Dept./Lasica

Assist Other Agency – Lebanon/Veres

Child Custody Dispute – Police Dept./Lasica

Verbal Disturbance – 9800 block Perring/Veres

Unlawful Visitation Interference – Police Dept. – Jaclyn Sneed (38), Mascoutah

Saturday, Oct. 10

Vehicle Lock-Out – I-64 Rest Area/Watkins

911 Hangup Call – Rt. 4 & I-64/Donovan

Verbal Disturbance – 300 block N. 5th/Watkins

Traffic Accident – Over $500 – 6th & Rt. 161/Donovan

Information – 200 block Laura/Watkins

Fire Call – 400 block E. Patterson/Watkins

911 Hangup Call – 1200 block Lincoln/Lasica

Ambulance Call – 500 block E. Church/Lasica

Flee/Attempt to Elude Peace Officer – I-64/Veres – Toby Fulton (47), Ashley

Speeding – Rt. 4/Donovan Kylor Kaltenbach (23), Edwardsville

Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – Cameron Stanely (19), Belleville

Sunday, Oct. 11

Theft-Control/Intent-<$500 – 800 block Tanzanite/Watkins

Domestic Disturbance – 300 block Douglas/Donovan

Ambulance Call – 900 block Madison/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 100 block St. Christopher/Watkins

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – Daniel & 10th/Weinel

Ordinance – Disorderly Conduct – Noise – 300 block Mine/Lasica

Monday, Oct. 12

Curfew Violation – 600 block W. Main/Weinel

Animal Complaint – N. 10th & Laura/Sirtak

Animal Complaint – August & Donaphan/Sirtak

Assist Other Agency – Rt. 161 & Richter/Sirtak

Alarm – 1100 block Lear/Bumpers

Theft-Stolen Property-<$500 – 400 block S. Railway/Sirtak

Noise Complaint – 800 block W. South/Weck

Disorderly Conduct-Noise Disturbance – Mine Road/Lasica – Matthew Sprehe (35), Mascoutah

Disorderly Conduct-Disturb Private Citizen – Mine Road/Lasica – Matthew Sprehe (35), Mascoutah

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Ambulance Call – Legacy Place/Weck

Vehicle Lock-Out – 1000 block W. Main/Rettig

Alarm – 700 block Moorland/Sirtak

Disorderly Conduct-Alarm/Disturb – 300 block Mine/Sirtak

Suspicious Vehicle – 400 block S. Railway/Rettig

Ambulance Call – 600 block Joseph/Sirtak

Public Service Call – W. Main/Rettig

Well Being Check – 400 block N. Jefferson/Sirtak

Vehicle Lock-Out – 600 block N. 5th/Glander

Animal Complaint – 700 block W. State/Glander

Civil Matter – 700 block E. George/Weck

Passing in No Passing Zone – 1300 Block N. County/Sirtak – William Bridges (36), Mascoutah

Dog at Large – 600 Block W. State/Glander – Kristen Benoist (32), Mascoutah

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Well Being Check – 9600 block Winchester – Heinen

Ambulance Call – Independence & Church/Donovan

Ambulance Call – 3800 block Rentchler Road/Watkins

Information – S. County/Veres

Identity Theft – 200 block Perrottet/Heinen

Reckless Driving – E. Main & John/Veres

Property Damage – Non-Criminal – 200 block Aaron/Veres

Unattended Child/Non-Criminal – 800 block N. Jefferson/Watkins

Uninsured Vehicle – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Veres – Denise O’Bryan (52), Tilden

No Valid Registration/Speeding – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Donovan, Megan Wallace (22), Lebanon

Speeding – 1300 Block N. County/Sirtak – Charissa Hill (47), Mascoutah

Speeding – 1300 Block N. County/Sirtak – Amanda Breeding (31), Shiloh

Speeding – 1300 Block N. County/Sirtak – Andrea Junge (38), New Baden

Speeding – 1300 Block N. County/Sirtak – Anthony Moore (28), Mascoutah

Speeding – County and Klings Ct./Sirtak – Victoria Breckel (53), Mascoutah

Speeding – County and Sanderling/Sirtak – Frank Gloeckner (40), Mascoutah

Thursday, Oct. 15

Recovered Property – 300 block N. Bernard /Weinel

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 400 block E. State/Lasica

Traffic Accident – Over $500 – N. 6th/Donovan

Well Being Check – 1500 block N. County/Heinen

911 Hangup Call – 300 block S. 5th/Heinen

Investigation – 300 block Falling Leaf/Watkins

911 Open Line – 400 block Falling Leaf/Watkins

Forgery- Issue/Deliver Document – 600 block S. Independence/Donovan

Assist Other Agency – 300 block S. 6th/Veres

No Valid Registration – Harnett and Jefferson/Veres – Aaron Rhine (38), Mascoutah