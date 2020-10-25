Mascoutah Mayor, Wife Test Positive for COVID-19

By Pamela Rensing

[email protected]

Mascoutah Mayor Jerry Daugherty and his wife, Sylvia, have confirmed they have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a telephone interview with Daugherty on Sunday, “Sylvia recently had a sinus infection and sore throat. She went to the doctor and was given antibiotics and other medication. During this past week, she wasn’t getting any better and then developed a cough.”

Daugherty stated he too soon began coughing and wheezing. On Thursday morning, Oct. 22, they called their family doctor and told him their symptoms. “He had us go to a respiratory clinic in Swansea. The doctor examined us, and prescribed antibiotics and an inhaler for me, and more antibiotics for Sylvia.” Although they did not have temperatures, the doctor asked if they wanted a COVID test, and they said yes.

Both tests came back positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, Oct. 24, and they are currently at home during their 14-day quarantine.

“I feel okay,” Daugherty said. “I still have the cough that comes and goes, and still have wheezing. But I really don’t feel bad. Sylvia feels a little weaker.

“I haven’t been to City Hall this past week, but Brad (City Manager), Kari (Assistant City Manager), and myself rode together to attend a meeting on Wednesday,” he stated. “They were tested yesterday and will be in quarantine until they receive the test results.”

He wanted to assure residents that being in quarantine would not affect his duties as mayor. “I use the cellphone, email, and I can attend meetings by Zoom.”

The last city council meeting was held Monday, Oct. 19. The mayor, councilmen, and staff in attendance wore masks. He did attend a Rotary Club meeting on Friday, Oct. 15, but was also wearing a mask. All members have been notified.

Daugherty was elected to the Mascoutah City Council in 1997. Two years later, the previous mayor had to resign for personal reasons, and Daugherty was appointed to serve as Mayor for the remaining two years of the term. He was re-elected to another four-year term in 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013, and 2017, making him the longest serving Mayor in Mascoutah history. Daugherty has announced earlier this year he would not be running for re-election in April 2021.

He has served on the Board of Directors of East-West Gateway Council of Governments, and as President of the Southwestern Illinois Council of Mayors. He currently serves on the Leadership Council’s Military Affairs Committee and Scott-Mid America Leadership Council, and the State of Illinois Municipal League Board of Directors for 13 years, serving as President of this Statewide organization in 2014-2015.