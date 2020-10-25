Vernon J. Andres, 96, of Mascoutah, IL, born Sept. 12, 1924 in Mascoutah, IL died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

He was a retired carpenter and farmer, a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, charter member of Mascoutah Evening Lion’s Club, lifetime member of Carpenter’s Union Local 662, Freeburg, IL and a U. S. Army/Air Corp WW II veteran..

He is preceded in death by his parents, George J. and Aurelia L., nee Weiss, Andres, wife, Gloria L., nee Clayton, Andres, son, Bruce Andres, son-in-law, Bruce Owen, brother, Dean Andres, and sister-in-law, Colleen Bomar.

Vernon is survived by his three children, Paul (Candy) Andres of Mascoutah, IL, Gail Owen of Mascoutah, IL, Clay (Wendy) Andres of Freeburg, IL; six grandchildren, Chad Andres, Cynthia (Brent) Yokley, Rhett (Laura) Owen, Ethan (Leana) Owen, Joshua (Jenna) Andres, and Kaitlin (Mikal) Guffey; step-granddaughter, Cassie (Steve) Schubert; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Doris Andres; nieces and a nephew.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W. Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Greater St. Louis Honor Flight, 8050 Watson Rd, Suite 240, St. Louis, MO 63119. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting HYPERLINK “http://www.mollfuneralhome.com” mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 10 AM to 12 PM Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held at 12 PM Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ with The Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

