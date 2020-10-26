Statement Concerning Governor Pritzker’s COVID Restrictions

State Representative Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) issued the following statement after Governor Pritzker announced enhanced restrictions on bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues for Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, and Washington counties.

“The governor’s enhanced restrictions for our region is very discouraging. These small businesses are following the rules and doing their part to keep their patrons safe and healthy and are now told to close again while all the big box stores remain open. Once again, our governor is forcing more people into unemployment and bankruptcy for no fault of their own. The enhanced mitigation efforts by Governor Pritzker will result in further closures of small businesses which may never reopen again in our communities.”