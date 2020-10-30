Light Agenda for Mascoutah School Board

By Keith Gillett

Mascoutah Herald

At its regular October meeting, the Mascoutah District 19 School Board handled a very light agenda, which included the annual audit and a recommendation for a new elective course at Mascoutah High School.

Sarah Smith, the lead auditor for Scheffel Boyle provided the Board with its financial audit for FY20. Smith told the Board that no major discrepancies were found and rated the District’s finances as a 3.35, which was in the Review category. Last year the finances had received a top 4.0 Recognition rating.

“You have a very strong cash position. Review is still a good category,” Smith told the Board, which approved the findings of the audit.

The Board heard a report on a system’s crash resulting from a server failure on Monday, Oct. 19, which disrupted Internet service to District classrooms but did not affect students working from home as they continued to have access. The outage resulted in the complete rebuild of the District’s network.

Board member John Harris briefed on the Building Committee meeting. He reported that the new ticket booth and concession stand have been completed at the stadium and the tennis courts are being finished up.

The Board approved adding a African American History as an elective course at Mascoutah High School beginning next school year. The semester course has been developed in partnership with Southwest Illinois College and will be offered as a dual credit course with them. Jamilah Whiteside has been approved by SWIC to teach the course.

The Board approved the installation of a fence around the solar panels at Wingate Elementary which are being installed as a ground array. Cost of the fence from Belleville Fence is $24,555.

The Board approved two contracts with Supplied Industrial Solutions for $9,550 and $13,100 to clean up areas on the southwest corner of the stadium outside of the track and put in a 20 by 20 handicap parking area for the tennis courts. A rocky area south of the bleachers will be removed along with a small section of concrete and replaced with topsoil and grass, similar to an area on the north side of the bleachers.

District Superintendent Dr. Craig Fiegel told the Board, “A very special shout out to our staff for their efforrts to get students back in the buildings, and setting up and maintaining safe environments. Also a huge thank-you to our students and their families for their cooperation, understanding and patience with us in this unique school year. There is more to come. Exactly what, we really don’t know. Students – we all know that it has been a different year than ever before and your cooperation and efforts have been terrific.”

The Board took the following action on certified personnel:

-Approved the hiring of Kennedy Bryant as a math teacher at Mascoutah High School. Approved April Jungewaelter as Mascoutah Middle School 7th grade girls basketball coach and Freddie Rice as Mascoutah High School assistant fall play director replacement.

The Board took the following action on classified personnel:

-Approved the hirings of Hailey Jackson as a PreK instructional aide at Wingate Elementary; Melissa Slocum as a library instructional aide at Scott Elementary; Shakyiah Clark as a library co-op student worker at Mascoutah High School; Kayla Cook as an instructional aide at Mascoutah Middle School; Irma Fox as a supervisory aide at Scott Elementary; Alicia Harris as an RtI math instructional aide at Scott Elementary; Mackenzie Bushue as an extended time co-op student worker at Mascoutah Elementary; and Faith Keely as an extended time co-op student worker at Wingate Elementary.

-Approved the transfer of Taylor Blunt as a Mascoutah Middle School supervisory aide to Mascoutah Middle Supervisory Aide/Mascoutah High School supervisory aide.

-Approved the resignations of Danielle Schweiss as a cook at Wingate Elementary; Julie Schneider as a secretary at Mascoutah Elementary; and Macey Weemer as an individidual care aide at Wingate Elementary.

The next Board meeting is set for Tuesday, Nov. 17 at the District Administration Building.