Mascoutah Police Report: October 16 thru October 22
Friday, Oct. 16
Alarm – 200 block W. Poplar/Rettig
Child Custody Dispute – Police Dept./Weck
Unlawful Visitation Interference – 400 Block Falling Leaf/Weck – Brianne Maze (31), Mascoutah
Saturday, Oct. 17
Assist Other Agency – Fayetteville/Glander
Fire Call – Rt. 161/Rettig
Public Service Call – 1400 block Mckinley/Veres
Verbal Disturbance – 300 block Mine Rd./Veres
911 Hangup Call – 200 block Aaron/Glander
Suspicious Person – Timberbrook/Veres
Sunday, Oct. 18
911 Hangup Call – 400 block E. Main/Glander
Alarm – 300 block S. 6th/Veres
Alarm – 300 block S. 5th/Veres
Lock Out -Vehicle – 400 block Falling Leaf/Bumpers
Assist Other Agency – 1100 block Quail Pt./Rettig
Traffic Accident – Over $500 – Rt. 161 & County/Veres
Monday, Oct. 19
Well Being Check – 600 block W. Church/Glander
Criminal Trespass To Motor Vehicle – 1200 block Antique/Lasica
911 Hangup Call – 1200 block W. Main/Weinel
Ordinance – Accumulation Garbage/Trash/Debris – 600 block W. Main/Lasica
Animal Complaint – W. Main/Weinel
Domestic Disturbance – 1900 bklock Nathan/Watkins
Ambulance Call – 700 block Moorland/Donovan
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Crisis Intervention – 300 block Mine Rd./Watkins
Curfew Violation – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Donovan
Burglary To Motor Vehicle – 9600 block Hayden/Lasica
Burglary To Motor Vehicle – 9600 block Hayden/Weinel
Burglary To Motor Vehicle – 9600 block Hayden/Lasica
Funeral Escort – W. Main/Weinel
Information – 1300 block Lincoln/Weinel
911 Hangup Call – 1400 block Autumn Lakes/Lasica
Ordinance – Illegal Dumping – N. 10th & Perrottet/Weinel
Public Service Call – 6th & South/Weinel
Ambulance Call – W. Green/Weinel
Domestic Disturbance – 100 block S. County/Weinel
Criminal Damage State Supported Property – Scheve Park/Lasica
Information – Police Dept./Donovan
Theft-Control – 1100 block Windshire/Watkins
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – Nathan & Aaron/Donovan
Ambulance Call – Fayetteville/Watkins
Verbal Disturbance – 1900 block Nathan/Watkins
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 1500 block Timberbrook/Watkins
Forgery- Make/Alter Document – E. Main/Rettig
911 Hangup Call – 9600 block Hayden/Weck
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 800 block N. Jefferson /Weck
Reckless Driving – 1000 block W. Green/Glander
Fire Call – 600 block W. Church/Bumpers
Assist Other Agency – Fayetteville/Bumpers
Thursday, Oct 22
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 200 block Laura/Glander
Derelict Vehicle – 500 block N. Independence/Rettig
911 Hangup Call – 900 block W. State/Glander