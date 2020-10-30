Mascoutah Police Report: October 16 thru October 22

Friday, Oct. 16

Alarm – 200 block W. Poplar/Rettig

Child Custody Dispute – Police Dept./Weck

Unlawful Visitation Interference – 400 Block Falling Leaf/Weck – Brianne Maze (31), Mascoutah

Saturday, Oct. 17

Assist Other Agency – Fayetteville/Glander

Fire Call – Rt. 161/Rettig

Public Service Call – 1400 block Mckinley/Veres

Verbal Disturbance – 300 block Mine Rd./Veres

911 Hangup Call – 200 block Aaron/Glander

Suspicious Person – Timberbrook/Veres

Sunday, Oct. 18

911 Hangup Call – 400 block E. Main/Glander

Alarm – 300 block S. 6th/Veres

Alarm – 300 block S. 5th/Veres

Lock Out -Vehicle – 400 block Falling Leaf/Bumpers

Assist Other Agency – 1100 block Quail Pt./Rettig

Traffic Accident – Over $500 – Rt. 161 & County/Veres

Monday, Oct. 19

Well Being Check – 600 block W. Church/Glander

Criminal Trespass To Motor Vehicle – 1200 block Antique/Lasica

911 Hangup Call – 1200 block W. Main/Weinel

Ordinance – Accumulation Garbage/Trash/Debris – 600 block W. Main/Lasica

Animal Complaint – W. Main/Weinel

Domestic Disturbance – 1900 bklock Nathan/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 700 block Moorland/Donovan

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Crisis Intervention – 300 block Mine Rd./Watkins

Curfew Violation – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Donovan

Burglary To Motor Vehicle – 9600 block Hayden/Lasica

Burglary To Motor Vehicle – 9600 block Hayden/Weinel

Burglary To Motor Vehicle – 9600 block Hayden/Lasica

Funeral Escort – W. Main/Weinel

Information – 1300 block Lincoln/Weinel

911 Hangup Call – 1400 block Autumn Lakes/Lasica

Ordinance – Illegal Dumping – N. 10th & Perrottet/Weinel

Public Service Call – 6th & South/Weinel

Ambulance Call – W. Green/Weinel

Domestic Disturbance – 100 block S. County/Weinel

Criminal Damage State Supported Property – Scheve Park/Lasica

Information – Police Dept./Donovan

Theft-Control – 1100 block Windshire/Watkins

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – Nathan & Aaron/Donovan

Ambulance Call – Fayetteville/Watkins

Verbal Disturbance – 1900 block Nathan/Watkins

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 1500 block Timberbrook/Watkins

Forgery- Make/Alter Document – E. Main/Rettig

911 Hangup Call – 9600 block Hayden/Weck

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 800 block N. Jefferson /Weck

Reckless Driving – 1000 block W. Green/Glander

Fire Call – 600 block W. Church/Bumpers

Assist Other Agency – Fayetteville/Bumpers

Thursday, Oct 22

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 200 block Laura/Glander

Derelict Vehicle – 500 block N. Independence/Rettig

911 Hangup Call – 900 block W. State/Glander

