Fairview Man Charged With Burglary, Death Threats

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

Having picked the wrong time to call and threaten a Fairview Heights female, because police officers were present and could hear what was being said, a St. Louis man has been arrested and charged with three felony offenses in regard to his actions in late October.

According to Fairview Heights Police, the victim called officers to her home on Cedar Drive about 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, regarding a burglary there.

While police were on the scene investigating the crime, the suspect, John C. Johnson, 27, of the 300 block of Ward Drive in St. Louis, allegedly sent text messages to the complainant, making death threats and implicating himself in the burglary and damage to the inside her home.

Johnson also called the victim while the officers were present and made similar verbal threats over the phone while also saying he had committed the burglary, all of this overheard by the police at the time.

An order of protection was served against Johnson regarding this female victim about two or three weeks prior to this incident.

The victim explained that Johnson was her ex-boyfriend who allegedly broke into the house then destroyed numerous items, sprayed pepper spray throughout the interior, poured liquids like milk on counters and floors, knocked holes in walls and left the scene with a laptop computer.

The following day Johnson was charged with two counts of stalking and one of residential burglary, all considered as felonies, before being apprehended in St. Louis by officers with the United States Marshals Service the morning of Friday, October 30. Johnson was being held in St. Louis with his bond set at $100,000, awaiting extradition back to Illinois.