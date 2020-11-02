Better Newspapers, Inc. Acquires Vandalia Paper

By Pamela Rensing

Herald Publications

Greg Hoskins, owner/publisher of Better Newspapers, Inc., in Mascoutah recently announced the acquisition of The Leader-Union newspaper located in Vandalia, IL.

Better Newspapers is a family-owned company that now operates 25 publications in Illinois and Missouri, and employees over 60 full-time journalism industry professionals, and several governmental and sports freelancers.

“I’m extremely proud of the award-winning publications we provide to communities in both Illinois and Missouri. Our team of journalists report on local events as well as continually share ideas and information in this ever-changing COVID environment.” Hoskins stated. “And our advertising specialists are available to assist you in marketing your business throughout any or all of our regions.”

In May 1991, Hoskins bought his first group of newspapers in Mascoutah, IL, with business partner Cleon Birkemeyer. The newspapers included: the Mascoutah Herald, Clinton County News, Fairview Heights Tribune, and Scott Flier (which serves Scott Air Force Base).

Since that time, Hoskins has purchased the Mt. Zion Region News, Arthur Graphic/Clarion, Southern Piatt Record-Herald, Altamont News, St. Elmo Banner, Southern Champaign County Today, Bond & Fayette County Shopper, The Shoppers Review in Highland, IL, The Troy Times-Tribune, The Nashville News, Tuscola Journal, Tri-County Journal, Illinois Business Journal, and in Missouri the publications include: St. Genevieve Herald, Douglas County Herald, Reynolds County Courier, Mountain Echo, Mountain Echo Extra, Ozark Horse Trader, and Wayne County Journal Banner.

In 2012, Hoskins expanded his corporation by building a regional press plant in Altamont, IL. This plant not only prints publications owned by Better Newspapers but also a variety of other newspapers in the area.

The corporate headquarters of Better Newspapers Inc. is located in Mascoutah. It is an organization founded on family loyalty. Greg Hoskins is president of the corporation, and his wife Linda, works in the editorial department. His oldest son, Scott, is the Metro-East Regional Business Manager, and his younger son, Mark, is the Central Illinois Regional Manager for the press plant and area publications (Altamont News, St. Elmo Banner, The Leader-Union in Vandalia, and Bond & Fayette County shoppers).