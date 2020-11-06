Beer Delivery Service a Possibility in New Baden

By Julie Laakko

NEW BADEN – A large portion of the Village Board meeting on Monday, November 2nd was devoted to discussing a possible ordinance that would allow businesses to deliver beer in New Baden. This ordinance comes from Kokomo Joe’s owner, Don Schomaker, expressing interest in providing beer delivery along with his new pizza delivery service.

However, the ordinance comes with several restrictions. First, the ordinance would be strictly for beer delivery, not for wine or liquor. Also, the beer could be delivered only within the village limits. Only businesses holding a Class C or Class D Liquor License would be able to provide this service.

There are also geographical restrictions when it comes to the proposed delivery service. Just as with an establishment that sells alcohol, beer would not be able to be delivered to any address within 100 feet of any school, church, hospital, nursing home, and so on.

According to the statutes, payment for the beer could not be made upon delivery. Those ordering would be required to pay via credit card over the phone or using an app, or go into the building to pay prior to the delivery.

Many members of the board expressed concerns regarding enforcement, should this ordinance be passed. Trustee Randy Linthicum suggested that the deliveries should be restricted to residences, only, to prevent someone ordering at the park and handing beer out to minors without any way to track who ordered it.

Trustee Bob Oster also wondered how the village would regulate the service, pointing out that, with a liquor store, they can send someone in to see if the store is selling to minors. It would be impossible to do this at a residence.

Trustee Taylor Zurliene said, “I don’t want to start something that we can’t enforce and then we’re kind of stuck.”

Police Chief Chuck Mackin agreed with the members of the board who were hesitant, stating that he was not sure how to go about enforcing liquor laws with this service, as any enforcement would have to be based mostly on complaints.

For now, the board decided to table this ordinance as they have not discussed these restrictions with Schomaker yet to see if he would still be willing to go forward.

The board did approve moving forward with sewer televising for eventual replacement and repairs of the systems in New Baden. The village has $130,000 budgeted for this project, and the current estimate of the cost of the entire project is set around $90,000. The board has set a cap of $110,000 for the project, should worst case scenarios arise.

Trustee Taylor Zurliene said, “This is something we have discussed many times, pursuing infrastructure improvements. With this kind of a price and everything, I think this is a good way to spend our money in the most judicious way possible. I think this is something we have to do.”

Trustee Bob Oster added, “When I saw the prices I thought the same thing. We’re going to come in under budget with this thing. We have a lot of problems with the infiltration system, this will be well spent with a project we need.”

Mayor Christy Picard said that she wants to see a comprehensive plan with this project, complete with a timeline and priorities as they’re budgeting and moving forward. This way the mayor who takes over after her can ensure that the village is moving forward with the plan.

While not listed on the agenda, the board also discussed repairing the cracks in the streets again. Village Administrator Erika Kennett said they received a quote around noon on Monday, November 2nd of about $82,000 to fix the cracks in the village. She said they were looking for another company to provide a quote to compare prices. Public Works Commissioner Ron Renth has been trying to contact the company who repaired the roads previously but has not received a response.

However, Trustee Randy Linthicum pointed out, “It froze last night. So if it would have been wet last night, it would have gotten worse. It should have been taken care of months ago. We need to get it going before it starts freezing and causing more damage.”

The board agreed that this needs to be taken care of, so a special meeting will be held on Thursday, November 5th at 7:00 PM to discuss the repairs.

At the end of the meeting, several board members brought up the Halloween Food-tacular at the park, praising the amazing turnout and the efforts of those involved.

“Justin Dunning deserves a lot of credit, and everyone who has been helping with that,” Mayor Picard said. “We really needed some young blood to step up into volunteerism in this town. I know a lot of my friends who have done this with me for many years are excited to see some new energy.”