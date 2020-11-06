Mascoutah Police Report: October 22 thru October 28
Thursday, Oct. 22
Speeding – 1000 Block Rt. 161/Rettig – Jolivette Butler (47), Mascoutah
Speeding – 1300 Block N. County/Rettig – Michael Jones, Jr. (32), Mascoutah
Speeding – Jefferson and Verner/Rettig – Blaine Mineman (57), Marissa
Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle – Jefferson and Verner/Rettig – Benitez Campos (21), Collinsville
Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4/Rettig – Tyler Ballor (16), Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Angela McGee (42), Scott AFB
Friday, Oct. 23
911 Hangup Call – 900 block Park/Donovan
Animal -Sick/Injured – Rt. 4 & Hayden/Watkins
Ambulance Call – 300 block N. Independence/Watkins
Ambulance Call – 300 block N. Independence/Weinel
Child Custody Dispute – 9700 block Winchester/Lasica
Criminal Damage To Government Property – Scheve Park/Watkins
Disturbance – 1900 block Nathan/Watkins
Fire Call – 700 block Fountain View/Bumpers
Illegal Use of Cell Phone – Jefferson and Poplar/Weinel – Charles Crane (20), New Baden
Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – David Ayers IV (43), Mascoutah
Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – Fred Hannan, Jr. (63), Mascoutah
Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – Jane Von Bokel (65), Mascoutah
Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – Brooke Higgerson (23), Cutler
Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – Sabryoa Jacquez (37), Willisville
Speeding – Rt. 4/Watkins – Melvin Tucker (63), Lebanon
Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – Shelly Smith (47), Marissa
Speeding – 1300 Block N. County/Watkins – Michael Kroener (46), Belleville
Speeding – 6th & Park Dr./Weinel – Deanna Ernst (23), Nashville
Saturday, Oct. 24
Resisting A Peace Officer – 300 block Mine Rd./Donovan
Standby/Keep The Peace – 100 block N. County/Donovan
Vehicle Lock-Out – 500 block N. 4th/Heinen
Assist Other Agency – Rt. 177 & Eidmann/Heinen
Information – 100 block N. County/Donovan
Parking Violation – Coachlight & 10th/Veres
Lost Drivers License/Registration Plates – 1400 block Timberbrook/Weinel
Domestic Disturbance – 8900 block Christ Road/Weinel
Vehicle Lock-Out – 800 block N. Jefferson/Veres
Speeding – County and Fuesser/Weinel – Amber Gassmann (17), Maryville
Improper Passing on Shoulder – Rt. 4 near Rt. 161/Weinel – Kimberly Long (53), Granite City
Sunday, Oct. 25
911 Hangup Call – 1200 block Beechcraft/Heinen
Civil Matter – 9800 block Perrin/Veres
Vehicle Lock-Out – 900 block Park/Heinen
Domestic Disturbance – Hunters Trail/Veres
Juvenile Complaint – 1400 block Timberbrook/Donovan
Verbal Disturbance – 900 block W. Corrington/Veres
Suspicious Person – County & Weatherby/Watkins
Disorderly Conduct/Resisting a Peace Officer/Warrant Arrest – Mine Road/Donovan – Matthew Sprehe (35), Mascoutah
Monday, Oct. 26
Harassing / Nuisance/Obscene Calls – 750 block Moorland/Glander
Assist Other Agency – I-64/Veres
Ambulance Call – 700 block Glenn/Bumpers
911 Hangup Call – 9600 block Hayden/Rettig
Information – Cheryl/Rettig
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Ambulance Call – 200 block N. August/Weck
Information – 400 block Falling Leaf/Bumpers
Suspicious Vehicle – State & 10th/Weck
Animal Complaint – N. Independence/Weck
Fire Call – 1200 block Antique/Bumpers
Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & I-63/Bumpers
Reckless Driving – Rt. 4/Rettig
Traffic Accident – 300 block Mine Rd./Bumpers
Traffic Accident – 6th & Church/Sirtak – Failure to Yield – 6th and Church/Sirtak – Matthew Schroeder (38), Mascoutah
Improper Backing – 300 Block Mine Road/Bumpers – Anthony Ciaramitaro (45), Trenton
Failure to Reduce Speed – Rt. 4 & I-64/Bumpers – Marissa Sasser (28), Mascoutah
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Subject Removal – 700 block N. Jefferson/Veres
Well Being Check – 1200 block Winding Oaks/Veres
Traffic Accident – Over $500 – 100 block Mascoutah Plaza/Donovan
Well Being Check – 400 block S. Railway/Donovan
Ambulance Call – 200 block N. 9th/Sirtak
Public Service Call – 1800 block Nathan/Sunnquist
Ordinance – Accumulation Garbage – 700 block E. George/Sunnquist