Mascoutah Police Report: October 22 thru October 28

Thursday, Oct. 22

Speeding – 1000 Block Rt. 161/Rettig – Jolivette Butler (47), Mascoutah

Speeding – 1300 Block N. County/Rettig – Michael Jones, Jr. (32), Mascoutah

Speeding – Jefferson and Verner/Rettig – Blaine Mineman (57), Marissa

Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle – Jefferson and Verner/Rettig – Benitez Campos (21), Collinsville

Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4/Rettig – Tyler Ballor (16), Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Angela McGee (42), Scott AFB

Friday, Oct. 23

911 Hangup Call – 900 block Park/Donovan

Animal -Sick/Injured – Rt. 4 & Hayden/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 300 block N. Independence/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 300 block N. Independence/Weinel

Child Custody Dispute – 9700 block Winchester/Lasica

Criminal Damage To Government Property – Scheve Park/Watkins

Disturbance – 1900 block Nathan/Watkins

Fire Call – 700 block Fountain View/Bumpers

Illegal Use of Cell Phone – Jefferson and Poplar/Weinel – Charles Crane (20), New Baden

Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – David Ayers IV (43), Mascoutah

Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – Fred Hannan, Jr. (63), Mascoutah

Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – Jane Von Bokel (65), Mascoutah

Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – Brooke Higgerson (23), Cutler

Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – Sabryoa Jacquez (37), Willisville

Speeding – Rt. 4/Watkins – Melvin Tucker (63), Lebanon

Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – Shelly Smith (47), Marissa

Speeding – 1300 Block N. County/Watkins – Michael Kroener (46), Belleville

Speeding – 6th & Park Dr./Weinel – Deanna Ernst (23), Nashville

Saturday, Oct. 24

Resisting A Peace Officer – 300 block Mine Rd./Donovan

Standby/Keep The Peace – 100 block N. County/Donovan

Vehicle Lock-Out – 500 block N. 4th/Heinen

Assist Other Agency – Rt. 177 & Eidmann/Heinen

Information – 100 block N. County/Donovan

Parking Violation – Coachlight & 10th/Veres

Lost Drivers License/Registration Plates – 1400 block Timberbrook/Weinel

Domestic Disturbance – 8900 block Christ Road/Weinel

Vehicle Lock-Out – 800 block N. Jefferson/Veres

Speeding – County and Fuesser/Weinel – Amber Gassmann (17), Maryville

Improper Passing on Shoulder – Rt. 4 near Rt. 161/Weinel – Kimberly Long (53), Granite City

Sunday, Oct. 25

911 Hangup Call – 1200 block Beechcraft/Heinen

Civil Matter – 9800 block Perrin/Veres

Vehicle Lock-Out – 900 block Park/Heinen

Domestic Disturbance – Hunters Trail/Veres

Juvenile Complaint – 1400 block Timberbrook/Donovan

Verbal Disturbance – 900 block W. Corrington/Veres

Suspicious Person – County & Weatherby/Watkins

Disorderly Conduct/Resisting a Peace Officer/Warrant Arrest – Mine Road/Donovan – Matthew Sprehe (35), Mascoutah

Monday, Oct. 26

Harassing / Nuisance/Obscene Calls – 750 block Moorland/Glander

Assist Other Agency – I-64/Veres

Ambulance Call – 700 block Glenn/Bumpers

911 Hangup Call – 9600 block Hayden/Rettig

Information – Cheryl/Rettig

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Ambulance Call – 200 block N. August/Weck

Information – 400 block Falling Leaf/Bumpers

Suspicious Vehicle – State & 10th/Weck

Animal Complaint – N. Independence/Weck

Fire Call – 1200 block Antique/Bumpers

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & I-63/Bumpers

Reckless Driving – Rt. 4/Rettig

Traffic Accident – 300 block Mine Rd./Bumpers

Traffic Accident – 6th & Church/Sirtak – Failure to Yield – 6th and Church/Sirtak – Matthew Schroeder (38), Mascoutah

Improper Backing – 300 Block Mine Road/Bumpers – Anthony Ciaramitaro (45), Trenton

Failure to Reduce Speed – Rt. 4 & I-64/Bumpers – Marissa Sasser (28), Mascoutah

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Subject Removal – 700 block N. Jefferson/Veres

Well Being Check – 1200 block Winding Oaks/Veres

Traffic Accident – Over $500 – 100 block Mascoutah Plaza/Donovan

Well Being Check – 400 block S. Railway/Donovan

Ambulance Call – 200 block N. 9th/Sirtak

Public Service Call – 1800 block Nathan/Sunnquist

Ordinance – Accumulation Garbage – 700 block E. George/Sunnquist