2019 Real Estate & 2020 Mobile Home Tax Collection Has Been Extended

Submitted by Andrew Lopinot, St. Clair County Treasurer

& ex officio County Collector

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and mitigation measures from the State of Illinois, the St. Clair County Treasurer’s Office is extending deadlines for property and mobile home owners to pay on their 2019 Real Estate and 2020 Mobile Home Tax Bills. The last day to pay deadline will be 4:30 p.m on February 12, 2021. Taxpayers hoping to avoid publication in local newspapers must pay their taxes in full by 4:30 p.m on January 8, 2021. Postmark will not be accepted for the publication deadline and the last day to pay. Any taxpayer who has already paid the $10 publication and certification cost will have those dollars applied to their 2020 tax bill unless they reach out to the Treasurer’s Office for a refund.

“The ongoing pandemic has continued to impact our region and county. My office hopes this additional time will provide continued relief to home and business owners who have been negatively impacted. We have already collected approximately 95% of this year’s collection and have dispersed approximately $330,000,000 in tax dollars. We will continue our efforts to provide timely distributions to local authorities as we work through this situation together,” said Andrew Lopinot, St. Clair County Treasurer.

Where to pay:

– Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are strongly encouraged to mail their payment to: St. Clair County Collector, PO BOX 23980, Belleville IL 62223-0980.

– In-person payments can be made at the St. Clair County Building from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Banks can no longer accept payments this year. Masks are required when inside the courthouse.

– Credit card payments (MasterCard, Visa, Discover and American Express) may be made online at the Treasurer’s website at www.scctreasurer.com or by calling 1-833-607- 0100. A convenience fee will be applied. Credit card payments are not accepted by the Treasurer’s Office in person.

– Electronic check payments may be made online at www.scctreasurer.com or by calling 1-833-607-0100. A fee of $2.00 will be charged for use of this service.

For questions, call the Treasurer’s office at (618) 825-2707 or visit the Treasurer’s website at www.scctreasurer.com.