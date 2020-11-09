What Steps Can Be Taken Against Businesses Ignoring Governor’s Orders?

By Pamela Rensing

[email protected]

MASCOUTAH – On Wednesday, Oct. 28, Governor JB Pritzker announced mitigations would take place in Region 4 due to high COVID positivity rates. This meant that bars and restaurants could no longer allow indoor dining.

Since that time, all Illinois regions have fallen under those mitigations. Local governments are faced with deciding what steps to take in regard to businesses that disregard the governor’s orders.

“We will act similarly to other agencies around the that; i.e., initially talk with them and give warnings instead of citations,” Mascoutah Mayor Jerry Daugherty said. “Issuance of citations will be situational and at the judgment of law enforcement.”

Daugherty stated that as liquor commissioner, he takes the responsibility seriously. “I have the authority, on the Governor’s order, to suspend a license for seven days. Again, we would use a soft approach of conversation before suspending a license. I’ve done some checking, and there is no precedent for doing this. My understanding is that if a license is temporarily suspended, it would be reinstated after seven days.”

Bars and restaurants such as Skootr’s, Juicy Peanut, Huddle House in Mascoutah, Good Old Days in New Baden, New Memphis Station in New Memphis, Seven West and Trenton House both in Trenton, just to name a few, are still open for indoor dining.

In an odd twist of rules, businesses that have gaming machines may still operate between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., within the capacity constraints, but may not provide the customer with food or drink.

Businesses across the state are pushing back. The Illinois Restaurant Association announced in a news conference Friday morning, Oct. 30, that it would file a court brief supporting a Kane County business challenging the governor’s authority to shut down indoor dining.

“The IRA has repeatedly called upon Governor Pritzker to take a more reasonable and pragmatic approach to mitigation and to collaborate on a plan that is less detrimental to the state’s largest private sector employer,” Association president and CEO Sam Toia said at the news conference. “We just heard (from previous speakers who were restaurant owners) how devastating and unjustified these restrictions are to the industry and our economy. And it is important that our legal efforts align with the interests of the businesses and passionate individuals who make up our restaurant community.”

Cities like Mascoutah are facing a dilemma. “We (the city) do not have any legal authority to enforce this. The enforcing agency is the Illinois Department of Public Health. In the past, the County Department of Health has sent out the Sheriff’s people, but we don’t know if that will happen this time,” Daugherty explained. “We have no direction from anybody providing for direct action to be taken.

“We are in tough times, for sure. Everybody in authority, from the President to Governors to Mayors, is trying to do what is in the best interest of public safety. It’s a balancing act, and, sadly, it’s turned into a political football.

“We are all trying to protect our citizens, while at the same time we feel for our businesses and don’t want to see them go under. So, we all need to work together in the spirit of cooperation if we are to ever return to normal. The advice that’s been given for the past several months still applies — wear a mask, avoid large crowds, and maintain social distancing.

“I am normally very careful and cautious in this regard, but I still caught COVID. It’s not a pleasant experience! I have talked to several people (about half my age) who have told me that the symptoms of COVID linger for weeks. Work together and follow safety precautions,” Daugherty said.

He urges all residents to support Mascoutah businesses by using curb-side service or carry-out.