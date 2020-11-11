Join Us At The 10th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade

By Pamela Rensing

[email protected]

MASCOUTAH – After a year of all beloved local events being canceled due to COVID-19, one might still be able to shine. Cross your fingers for the 2020 Mascoutah Lighted Christmas Parade to be held Friday, December 4, at 6:30 p.m. (The inclement weather dates are December 5 or December 6 at 6:30 p.m.)

The Mascoutah Chamber of Commerce is the host for this 10th annual event. The parade will begin at Main and 2nd Streets. Parade units will line up at the Moose Lodge at 5:45 p.m. (no later than 6:15 p.m.). The parade will then proceed east on Main to Lebanon St. (Regions Bank) and then left to Church Street.

If you, your organization, or church wish to enter the parade, go to the Mascoutah Chamber website at mascoutahchamber.com to download an entry form. The two required forms can be returned to the Mascoutah Chamber of Commerce, 200 East Main or to Flowers, Balloons, Etc at 35 W. Main. You may also email your entry to [email protected] Please call Dean Wombacher at 618-920-2912 with any questions.

At the end of the parade, the lighting of the Christmas tree will be held in Haas Park across from City Hall. Visits with Santa at the Santa Hut will be held on a COVID friendly basis with all possible precautions taken.

Cross you fingers, mark you calendars, and join us for the 10th Annual Mascoutah Lighted Christmas Parade.