Area Man Charged With Producing and Possessing Child Pornography

ST. CLAIR COUNTY – Dwayne E. Robinson, of O’Fallon, has been charged with sexually exploiting a minor and possession of prepubescent child pornography. The 57-year old was arraigned on the two-count indictment late last month. According to the indictment, on July 26, 2018, Robinson (also known as “Rob”) employed, used, persuaded, induced, and enticed a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct so that he could produce a visual depiction of that conduct. The indictment further alleges that, on June 10, 2020, Robinson knowingly possessed a device that contained prepubescent child pornography. Robinson is also facing state charges related to these offenses.

An indictment is merely a formal charge against a defendant. Under the law, a defendant is presumed to be innocent of a charge beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a jury.

If convicted of sexual exploiting a minor, Robinson faces 15-30 years imprisonment. Possession of prepubescent child pornography is punishable by as much as 20 years imprisonment. Both charges carry a fine of up to $250,000 and a possible lifetime term of supervised release. Trial is presently scheduled for Dec. 28, 2020, in East St. Louis.

Anyone who believes they or someone they know may have been victimized by Mr. Robinson is strongly encouraged to contact Detective Nick Schmidt with the O’Fallon Police Department by calling (618) 624-9542.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc. For more information about internet safety education, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab “resources.”

The case was investigated by the O’Fallon Police Department and the United States Secret Service Central and Southern Illinois Financial and Cybercrimes Task Force, with assistance from the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.