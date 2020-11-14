Historic St. Clair County Theatre to Be Used for Jury Trials

By Randy Pierce

Belleville’s historic Lincoln Theatre at 103 East Main Street in the city’s downtown will be utilized for jury trials and other possible purposes, according to an agreement recently set up between the owners of that business and St. Clair County.

Resulting from the need for expanded space to allow social distancing, during this time of the coronavirus pandemic, that is not always available in courtrooms at the St. Clair County administration building located on the Public Square in Belleville, the setting inside the theatre will provide this accommodation according to the agreement.

Approved by the St. Clair County Public Building Commission after being brought forward for consideration by James Brede, director of county buildings, the agreement further calls for the use of the inside of the theatre “for other meetings to conduct county business that requires public access.”

The county’s use of the theatre will be confined to the first floor including the stage, backstage and seating with the specific dates and times to be agreed upon by both parties.

The county agrees to compensate the theatre ownership in an amount of $125 per hour for the time the property is being used, to be paid within 30 days of the usage along with being responsible for liability during those times and complete cleaning and sanitizing of the property when finished.