Local Robotics Team Perseveres Amidst Restrictions

By Hannah Bleymaier

Robo Raiders

Despite challenges posed by Covid-19, Robo Raiders FTC 7129 is back for the 2020-2021 FIRST® FTC Season!

Robo Raiders is an 11 member (6 female and 5 male), Christian high-school level robotics team from St. Clair County Christian Home Educators, based in Mascoutah. They are part of the FTC (FIRST® Tech Challenge) division of FIRST®(For Inspiration and Recognition in Science and Technology), whose mission is “To inspire young people to be science and technology leaders and innovators, by engaging them in exciting mentor-based programs that build science, engineering, and technology skills, that inspire innovation, and that foster well-rounded life capabilities including self-confidence, communication, and leadership.” Check out firstinspires.org for more information about the program.

Although the Covid-19 pandemic has put some limits upon the Robo Raiders, they continue to persevere with a few minor changes. During the lock-down earlier this year, the team met biweekly via Zoom and were elated when in-person meetings could resume in July.

The team is being compliant with state guidelines with mandatory mask wearing inside and social distancing when possible. Despite the restrictions the team continues to reach out to the community through virtual workshops, mentoring other teams in our area, and a professional video series, “Game On!” which you can access through their YouTube channel (Robo Raiders FTC 7129).

The team has also designed a professional connection network where professionals can register to help teams seeking expert support. This can be accessed through their website (roboraiders.net).

The Robo Raiders’ very first FTC league meet of the season is coming up the week of November 15th and the team is optimistic about the results!

The fabrication team finished the construction of the team’s first robot for the competition season early in November and handed it off to the programming team. After the robot’s code (programming) is completed the drive team will jump in and practice for the competition.

Due to changes this year, the event will be held virtually and all teams will upload their scores from their team’s home location. The Robo Raiders are no different and will be gathering at their team meeting location throughout the league meet week to run matches and upload scores.

The team’s mission is to “Learn, Share, Mentor.” To find out more about your Mascoutah FTC robotics team, the Robo Raiders FTC 7129, please check them out at roboraiders.net. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.