State Announces Closure of Driver Services Facilities from Nov. 17-Dec. 7 Due to Worsening COVID-19 Pandemic

Driver’s licenses and ID card expirations will be extended until June 1, 2021

CDL facilities remain open for truck drivers

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is announcing Driver Services facilities statewide will be closed to the public for in person transactions effective Tuesday, Nov. 17 and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 7, due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. White is encouraging the public to take advantage of online services.

In addition, White announced that expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards will be extended until June 1, 2021. This June 1, 2021 extension also includes those who have February, March, April and May 2021 expiration dates. As a result, expired driver’s licenses and ID cards will remain valid until June 1, 2021. CDL (Commercial Driver License) holders and commercial permit holders are excluded from this extension due to federal requirements.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to close all Driver Services facilities until December 7, 2020, due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic,” said White. “The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus. We have extended expiration dates to assist people during this difficult time. I am also encouraging customers to consider using online services which are available for many office transactions.”

As White noted, many transactions with the Secretary of State’s office may be conducted online atwww.cyberdriveillinois.com, some of which include:

Renewing a license plate sticker;

Renewing a valid driver’s license for qualifying drivers;

Renewing a valid ID card for those age 22-64 (seniors 65 and older have free, non-expiring IDs);

Obtaining a driver record abstract;

Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports; and

Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact [email protected]

Those who are eligible for online driver’s license renewal will receive a letter from the Secretary of State’s office with a PIN necessary for online renewal. Those whose driver’s licenses or ID cards expired between Feb. 1, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021, who qualify for online renewal should receive their PIN letter in December 2020 or January 2021. Those whose driver’s licenses or ID cards expire after Feb. 1, 2021, will receive their PIN letter approximately 90 days before their expiration date.