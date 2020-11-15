Planning Commission Hears Crematory Request

By Randy Pierce

[email protected]

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Expansion of a local funeral services business to add a crematory at a different location were considered by the Fairview Heights Planning Commission at its meeting on Tuesday, October 10, with the special use permit request and development plan being forwarded, with a recommendation for approval, to a committee of the city council.

The Fairview Heights City Council Community Committee’s Planning Committee is scheduled to discuss the recommendation at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening, November 18. If approved, it would advance to the city council for a final vote.

Teat Chapel Funeral Home, located at 10419 Lincoln Trail in Fairview Heights, is the source of the request and is planning to offer an in-house cremation services at 27 Marxer Place which a vacant tract of land measuring 1.1 acres located just west of North Ruby Lane south of Interstate 64. The existing owner of the property, which would be purchased by Teat, is the Marxer Family Trust based in Poughkeepsie, New York.

The information submitted to Fairview Heights Director of Land Use and Planning Andrea Riganti for the planning commission’s consideration stated the Teat business does not have adequate space on its existing property to construct an extension which would allow for the addition of a crematory.

The development plan calls for the construction of a metal building measuring 30 feet by 72 feet and 12 feet tall for the purpose of housing the business’ vehicles used for funerals and for cremating human remains. There are no plans for making the building, measuring 2100 square feet, open to the public for any kind of funeral or memorial services so a minimal number of parking spaces, only four, would be needed, including two for employees, and three garage bays for the company’s vehicles.

The business’ representative who submitted the request to the city, Kourtney Teat, stated within it that, “Disposition of human remains by cremation is steadily on the rise and we would like to be in a position of being proactive instead of reactive.”

A special use permit was required along with approval of the development plan, Riganti told the planning commission, because the city’s zoning regulations currently do not address crematories by definition.

To be set back 50 feet from the east property line, the building would have hours of operation from 9 a.m., until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The only other known crematory in Fairview Heights is located at Lake View Funeral Home at 5000 North Illinois Street, Riganti said.

As pointed out emphatically during the presentation for the planning commission, there is a state Crematory Regulation Act which governs how such businesses operate including record keeping, procedures, inspections, licensing, training and obtaining the proper Illinois permit.

Further stressed were the existence of state regulations concerning the release of contaminants into the air, something which occurs at extremely low levels even when the business is operating at maximum capacity.

Providing this input at the planning commission hearing virtually was Tom Krowl, vice-president of marketing for the Cremation Association of North America. A letter from him submitted with the request to the city noted that air emission results performed at similar facilities in Illinois have met with approval and are on file with the appropriate state agency.

Krowl additionally pointed out the federal government considers cremation equipment as a minor source of emissions into the air and therefore chooses not to regulate it, adding, “If it was possible to run the cremation chamber every hour of every day, it still falls short of the allowable limit (of emissions) set by the states.”

Using letterhead representing a business called Cremation Systems, based in South Holland, Illinois, Krowl continued by stating the low-emission, fuel-efficient, state-of-the-art chambers this company constructs are built “with the environment and your neighbors in mind.”

“Unfortunately, some people still have negative visions of old technology incinerators spewing smoke and odor. Today’s

air quality standards do not allow for this type of operation,” Krowl continued.

Attached to Krowl’s correspondence and also presented to the planning commission were the highly detailed results of Environmental Protection Agency emission studies of similar chambers like those to be used by Teat here, noting there would be no visible smoke from the stack which will be part of the business.

In response to a question from Planning Commission Chairman Jim Bramstedt, Krowl said there will be very minimal noise from the crematory, comparing it to the sound of air conditioning even as far as 50 feet away.

Because concerns were expressed by Bramstedt and other planning commission members including Kelly Smith, the approval by this body included a requirement that the easternmost side of building be green in color along with reversing the originally proposed location of the entrance door and the retort, the location where the actual cremation occurs, to the west side where they are not visible from North Ruby Lane. What would be facing the public street, according to the recommendation approved, are the three aforementioned garage bays with overhead doors.