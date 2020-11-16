Belleville Township High School District #201 Goes To Remote Learning Only

Belleville Township High School District #201 sent the following notice to parents:

“This fall has been a test of our systems. Our Covid-19 mitigation plan has proven to work to stop transmission within our schools. I am extremely proud of the efforts made by our families, students, and staff to maintain a safe learning environment.

“Our school community has experienced a significant up-tick in positive cases in recent weeks. While there has not been confirmed transmission through contact at school, this fact is placing a significant burden on our systems ability to function. Our weekly reporting of positive cases has gone from 3 to 5 to 9 to 10 to 19- last week. This in combination with a growing number of individuals quarantined for symptoms or awaiting test results is negatively impacting staffing and student attendance. Additionally, our community is experiencing a significant increase in positivity and we want to do our part to help slow this.

“As a result, the last day for in person student attendance for the first semester will be Friday, November 20. We will be transitioning to full remote learning for the remainder of the semester, beginning on Monday, November 23. We expect and hope to return to in person learning in early January.

“This is an extremely tough decision, but it is rooted in the desire to protect everyone affiliated with our schools and their families. Please be patient and understanding as we attempt to navigate these extremely difficult times for our community.”