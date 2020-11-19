HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese Opens Expansion of Clinton County Rural Health Medical Clinic

BREESE – HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese is proud to announce the opening of the new expansion to the Clinton County Rural Health medical clinic, located on the campus of St. Joseph’s Hospital at 9401 Holy Cross Lane in Breese. Clinton County Rural Health providers began seeing patients in the new facility Monday, November 16.

The expansion, which took a little more than a year to complete, added approximately 12,000 square feet onto the existing building. There is also access to additional parking. The next phase of the project will involve renovating portions of the preexisting medical practice office to offer more clinic space to provide patients with additional amenities and convenience. This phase is anticipated to be completed in late spring/early summer 2021.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital President and CEO Chris Klay shared, “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we aren’t able to host a community open house at this time. However, it is still worth celebrating the opening of this beautiful Clinton County Rural Health expansion which affords us the space to better support our patients and existing providers and will allow us to bring new providers to this region,” he said. “This is an important step in ensuring we continue to provide quality care to the residents of this area.”

The following providers have moved their offices into the new Clinton County Rural Health facility:

• Timothy Beaty, MD

• Arnel Garcia, MD

• Jonathan Hoskins, MD

• Kimberly Hudspeth, MD

• Brian Klosterman, MD

• Melanie Banal, APRN

• Jessica Greenfield, APRN

• Amber Poettker, PA-C

• Aften Wessel, FNP

• Meghan Ziegler, APRN

Pediatricians, Doug Kuhl, MD, and Hannah Strong, DO, continue to see patients in the Germantown Clinton County Rural Health location.

For more information, call 618-526-7271.

For more information about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, visit stjoebreese.com.