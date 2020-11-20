7th Grade Samaritan Collects Socks for the Homeless

By Julie Laakko

[email protected]

Twelve year old Julian Anderson, son of Kristina and Christopher, has recently finished collecting for his annual Sock Drive. Through his efforts and help from his school, this Mascoutah Middle School 7th grader collected 330 pairs of socks for the homeless in our community! The socks will be delivered to the Salvation Army just in time for the cold weather coming in.

Julian originally got the idea to start a Sock Drive from his Jack and Jill group. Jack and Jill of America is a national organization composed of youth from toddlers to tweens to teens who come together to do activities and charities, Julian explained. According to their website, Jack and Jill of America focuses on service projects and programs centered around leadership development, awareness of cultural heritage, and community service. One of the mothers in Julian’s chapter first had the idea for the sock drive, but Julian said he really liked the idea and built on it from there.

Julian first started collecting with the members of his church and then, with the school’s permission, posted flyers around the school to help get the word out.

Julian’s mother said the school was a huge help this year, as staff and some classmates came together to donate to the drive. One mother even donated money using a money exchanging app so Julian could purchase socks for the drive. Julian also took to social media to reach as many people as possible.

This is Julian’s second year of collecting socks for the homeless. Last year, he collected over 600 pairs of socks, but with Covid preventing gatherings, collecting socks was a little more difficult this year. Despite the additional hurdles, however, Julian was still able to accomplish this impressive act of community service and he thanks everyone who helped him to do so.

Along with helping out his community and participating in Jack and Jill, Julian is a member of a competitive swim team and had plans for trying out for the football team this year before Covid cancelled most sports. He doesn’t let his busy schedule get in the way of his community service, however. Julian plans to continue his annual Sock Drive and will be collecting again next year.