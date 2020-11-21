District 110 Going All Virtual Into January

By Randy Pierce

[email protected]

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Students at Grant Middle School and Illini Elementary School in Fairview Heights will not be physically attending classes until at least some time in January and will be receiving their educations in a virtual format until then.

By the narrowest of margins, a vote of four yes and three no, the Grant Community Consolidated School District 110 Board of Education, at a special meeting held only for this purpose on Saturday morning, November 21, approved converting to the online learning process starting next Monday, November 30, and running until January 11.

Supporting the making of this change from the hybrid format, comprised of a combination of in-person and online classes, were board members Zandra Harvey, David Pardue, Tiffany Baldwin and Karen Meirink while those opposed were Matthew Casper-Bassler, Jennifer Knepper and Carla Randolph.

Physical attendance at the meeting by non-board members was restricted due to coronavirus pandemic Tier 3 mitigation limitations for gatherings of no more than 10 in the same place so 66 people joined it online to observe and provide their input, many of them teachers at Grant or Illini and the vast majority of the others being parents of students in the district.

While not everyone on the board and among those present online for the meeting were in agreement on the best approach to the situation, spurred on by unprecedented increases in the number of positive coronavirus test results in the nation, this area and the district itself in recent weeks, the level of respect among everyone affected was high and there was little contentiousness or direct animosity in the many dozens of statements that were made.

This is not to say, however, that the convictions for the positions expressed on this subject were weak for many of the specific individuals among those offering their thoughts and opinions, all of who were encouraged to share their feelings on what has become a hot-button issue throughout the United States including this community due to the pandemic being the worst it has been since invading the nation earlier this year.

District 110 is now joining both the high school and elementary districts in Belleville and O’Fallon in changing over to virtual education for the balance of the calendar year and slightly beyond, along with the other public school district with a strong presence in Fairview Heights, Pontiac-William Holliday 105 and East St. Louis 189 which takes in a portion of the city’s west end.

The format of the meeting was such that observers could provide their input verbally or in the form of text on a chat screen with many expressing their appreciation for being given the opportunity to do so.