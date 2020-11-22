51st Annual Our Lady Of The Snows Way Of Lights Display

The Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate and Shrine staff invite you to the 51st annual Way of Lights Christmas Display which began November 20 and will continue to December 31.

Outdoors: Over one million white lights are featured along a 1.5 – mile route depicting the Journey to Bethlehem.

Camel, Donkey and Pony Rides – Petting Zoo – Kettle Corn – Grab N Go Food

Carriage Rides by St. Louis Carriage Company. For reservations call: 314-621-3334

Rides are available: Sunday through Friday (No Saturdays)

Drop off your canned goods in the collection barrels by the Food Tent on the Church Parking Lot to benefit the St Louis Area Foodbank.

Visitors Center: Due to COVID 19 Restrictions and Tier 3 Mitigations the Shrine Visitor Center is open from 10 am – 5 pm. The Shrine Visitor Center is Closed during Way of Lights.

Shrine Gift Shop: Open 10 am – 5 pm

Christmas Tree Through the Decades – Wreath Display and Silent Auction – Handmade Christmas Quilt Raffle – LEGO® Life-Sized Nativity

All of this is available to see online at snows.org/wayoflights

Military Mondays: Show your Military ID and receive discounts on activities

Family Night Tuesdays: Bring the family and receive discounts on activities For more information, contact the Shrine at 618-397-6700 or visit snows.org/wayoflights

2020 Sponsors include: Illinois American Water, Brightview, Electric Pros, Impact Strategies, Commerce Bank, McVan, Kevin Vick Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, Keystone Event Staffing, The Esquiline, and Watts.