Santa To Arrive At St. Clair Square

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Santa Claus will be visiting with children again this year at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights, beginning Friday, Nov. 27, but because of COVID-19, they will not be able to get any closer to him than six feet, as per CDC guidelines.

So that large crowds of people will not be present at the same time to visit with Santa, reservations will be required. Reservations can be made by going to the mall website at www.stclairsquare.com, clicking on “Holiday” on the home page, then going to “Visits with Santa Claus” which has all the necessary details.

Santa will to meet with children with reservations from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until Wednesday, December 23 and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. until December 20. There are only two Mondays, December 14 and 21, when he will also be present from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Santa will take a break to feed his reindeer from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sundays.

On Christmas Eve day, Thursday, December 24, Santa Claus will be present from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. then again from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Santa will be located in the center court on the lower level at St. Clair Square, and will be happy to talk to children who will be seated on a bench six feet away from him as per COVID restrictions. There will be no partitions or barriers around him, so protective face masks will be required. Santa will also be wearing a protection mask. Convenient hand sanitizers will be accessible at various locations around the mall.

The contactless Santa visits will also include an opportunity for children to have their photos taken while seated on the bench while Santa sits at a slightly higher level in the background. Children will be facing Santa when seated on the designated bench to share their Christmas wishes with him, then turned around to have their photos taken. The St. Clair Square website at www.stclairsquare.com (“Holiday”) has details regarding the available photo packages.

The mall website also has a link for children who wish to visit Santa virtually.