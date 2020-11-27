Divorce rates skyrocket

By Fox 2 News

It may not be a happy holiday after all.

According to a report, over the past weeks courts have handled a much higher than normal number of divorce filings. This apparently came as a surprise because the holiday season is usually a slow season for divorces.

Divorce attorneys told Business Insider that this year the lead-up to Thanksgiving has been busier than it normally is. According to them, the reason for the difference is likely the coronavirus pandemic.

A lawyer who spoke with the news outlet described how her schedule has been different this year.

“Typically, if it’s a Thanksgiving week, it would be quiet,” lawyer Emily Walsh said. “It’s quiet in the sense that my phone’s not ringing off the hook, but I’m working as if it’s any other busy week. We’ve got loads of [virtual] court appearances and motions to file and it’s really busy.”

Couples who are considering ending things tend to wait until January to start making it official, the New York Post reports. This way, they won’t feel like they’re ruining the holidays (which usually involve traveling, vacations and visits with extended family).

One attorney blamed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdowns for this year’s shift.

New York City attorney Jordan Linn explained, “I think familiarity breeds contempt and the more time they’re forced to be together where they don’t have an outlet outside of the marriage, because everything is so restrictive and their social lives outside of the house are restricted, those problems are magnified. They quickly realize that as soon as [the divorce is final] they want out.”