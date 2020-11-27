Giving Thanks at the Mascoutah Senior Center

By Julie Laakko

[email protected]

The Mascoutah Senior Center recently celebrated Thanksgiving, although not quite in the way they are used to. On Thursday, November 19, Betty Knobeloch and her volunteers worked hard to make enough turkey lunches for the many pick-ups and Meals on Wheels deliveries that day. According to Senior Center Director Katie Stein, they served 143 meals total between pick-ups and deliveries.

“We never have this turnout.” Stein said as car after car drove up to collect their meals. Lois LaFleur and Jan Klein, wearing gloves and masks, brought the bagged meals out to the row of cars waiting in the lot. Due to the pandemic, the Thanksgiving meal could not be enjoyed in the company of others inside the Senior Center like it normally would.

While everyone has been impacted by COVID, the Mascoutah Senior Center has had to completely reimagine the way it serves the seniors of our community. Before the pandemic, the Senior Center provided a place for gatherings like shared meals, events, and parties. However, for the safety of the members, the Senior Center closed its doors in March and has not been able to open them since. While they continue to provide meals via pick-up and Meals on Wheels, the social aspect of the Senior Center has completely disappeared during these difficult times.

Before COVID, a typical day there would usually be about 40-50 people in the Senior Center for lunch. Now, around 35-40 seniors pick-up their meals, according to Stein, and around 40-50 meals are delivered by volunteers in the Meals on Wheels program. Unfortunately, the biggest change is definitely the loss of that socialization.

“They’re doing okay,” Stein said in regards to the regulars, “but I think they are lonely.” These next few months, when events and large gatherings are typically more frequent, may prove to be some of the most difficult, yet. The dedicated staff and volunteers of the Mascoutah Senior Center are trying to make the most out of the situation, however, and have been serving the community despite the many challenges.

Along with providing meals to seniors, the Mascoutah Senior Center has recently announced their participation in the 2020 Subaru Share the Love Event. The Senior Center is holding a food drive to support the cause. Each donation of a nonperishable food item will earn one ticket to enter a drawing to win $50.00 in Mascoutah Bucks. The drawing will take place at the Senior Center on Thursday, December 17th and they will notify the winner by phone.

Donations can be delivered to the Mascoutah Senior Center Monday-Friday between 8 AM and 1:30 PM. Rather than coming in, they ask that you remain in your car and call the office at 618-566-8758 so a staff member can come out and collect the items.

The Senior Center is participating in the Subaru event as, from November 19th to January 4th, Subaru will donate $250 to the customer’s choice of participating charities for every new vehicle purchased or leased. One of these charities is Meals on Wheels America, of which the Mascoutah Senior Center is a member. The Senior Center will receive a share of the donation from Subaru at the end of the event. The Mascoutah Senior Center Meals on Wheels program provides nutritious meals, nourishing companionship and critical safety checks to the homebound seniors in the Mascoutah area.

For more information about the Mascoutah Senior Center, please visit mascoutahseniorcenter.org or call 566-8758.