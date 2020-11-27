Metro East Couple Charges With $2M Extortion & Fraud Scheme

In addition to the fraud and extortion offenses, the indictment charges both Tiner and Holt with money laundering and conducting financial transactions with criminal proceeds. Specifically, the indictment alleges that Tiner and Holt hid funds that Tiner obtained from his victims by depositing those funds into bank accounts in Holt’s name. Tiner and Holt then used those funds to purchase expensive assets, including buying a home on Knollhaven Trail in O’Fallon, purchasing a lot and building a house on Pausch Road in O’Fallon, and buying a 2019 Cadillac Escalade and a 2020 Ford F350 crew cab pickup truck. The United States is seeking to forfeit and sell these assets to help make restitution to the victims.

“These charges against Mr. Tiner and Ms. Holt show that with both law enforcement and financial investigation expertise, individuals that illegally target victims and execute wide-ranging schemes for personal financial gain, along with others who assist them, could face criminal prosecution and lengthy prison sentences,” said Adam Steiner, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation division in the St. Louis Field Office. “IRS Criminal Investigation, federal and state law enforcement partners, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office remain committed to protect the integrity of the tax system and innocent victims that suffer a monetary loss.”

The indictment also charges Tiner with aggravated identity theft and related federal charges for using a social security number that belonged to another person. Tiner’s use of the other person’s social security number allegedly caused a pawn shop in Collinsville to file a currency transaction report that contained false information, resulting in another federal charge against Tiner.

“Mr. Tiner is accused of misusing social security numbers to further his fraud scheme, undermining the integrity of our financial system for personal gain,” said Jennifer Walker, Assistant Inspector General for Investigations, Social Security Administration OIG. “My office will continue to work with our federal and state law enforcement partners to aggressively pursue this type of fraud. I want to thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office for its support of this investigation and its efforts that have led to these charges.”

The 36-page indictment further charges Tiner and Holt with conducting a health care fraud scheme. The Illinois Department of Human Services (“IDHS”) operates a program known as the Personal Assistant program, which pays people to work as personal assistants for disabled persons. The program, which utilizes federal Medicaid funds, has certain asset restrictions and will only pay for work performed while the disabled individuals are present in their homes. From April 2016 through December 2019, Holt was listed as Tiner’s personal assistant. The indictment alleges that Tiner and Holt repeatedly lied to IDHS, including falsely representing that Tiner was wheelchair bound, failing to disclose large asset transfers, and certifying that Holt had performed work for Tiner on several dates when Tiner was out of town at a Chicago-area casino. While Tiner was enrolled in the program, his personal assistants, including Holt, were paid more than $150,000.

“It is reprehensible when individuals cheat Medicaid by faking medical conditions and claiming unnecessary services and equipment, especially since so many Americans with disabilities truly need care through this program,” said Special Agent in Charge Curt L. Muller of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, Kansas City Regional Office. “Such repulsive scams will not be tolerated. Our hardworking investigators and law enforcement partners will work hard to ensure fraudsters are held accountable for their callous behavior.”