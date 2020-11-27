Two Councilmen Vie For Mayor In 2021

By Pamela Rensing

[email protected]

MASCOUTAH – After 20 plus years serving the residents of Mascoutah, Mayor Jerry Daugherty will be retiring in 2021.

Vying for the mayoral position are current councilmen Pat McMahan and Mike Baker. Neither candidate could retain their place on the council once they decided to run for mayor. That leaves two open seats on the Mascoutah City Council.

Daugherty, 84, has served Mascoutah for 22 years. He is retired USAF, and a retired banker.

He and his wife Sylvia have made Mascoutah their home for the past 49 years. They have three children and seven grandchildren.

Daugherty is a member of St. John United Church of Christ/Rotary Club, Moose, American Legion, VFW, Historical Society, and Leu Civic Center.

Councilman Pat McMahan, 63, is a retired Postmaster for Mascoutah. He has lived in Mascoutah for 16 years, and has served on the City Council for the 10 years.

McMahan is a member of the Mascoutah Improvement Association, Rotary Club, Noon Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce, and Moose Lodge.

Councilman Mike Baker, 64, has been a member of the Mascoutah City Council for four years, is the former owner of Mascoutah Hardware, and has lived in Mascoutah for 56 years.

Baker is a member of the Mascoutah Rotary Club, Noon Lions, Chamber of Commerce, Moose Lodge, and Mascoutah Improvement Association (Homecoming Parade Chair).

Candidates for council who announced their intent to run in the April 6, 2021 election are (in alphabetical order):

• James Edwin Booth

• Robin Booth

• Doug Elbe

• Henry J. Glander

• James E. Saffel Sr.

• Nicholas Seibert

Biographies and question & answer articles for candidates will be published before the election in April 2021.