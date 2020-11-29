Charlotte M. Pivoras, nee Bramstedt, 95, of Mascoutah, Illinois died peacefully, Wednesday afternoon, November 25, 2020 in her son’s home, surrounded by her loving family. Charlotte was born November 1, 1925 in Mascoutah, Illinois, the daughter of William and Matilda (Willmsmeier) Bramstedt. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at Zion Lutheran Church in Mascoutah where she remained a faithful, lifelong member. She married Vincent Pivoras at Zion Lutheran on October 31, 1945.

Charlotte worked for over 50 years at the Orchard Beauty Shop. Charlotte loved to play cards and was a founding member of a pinochle card group for over 70 years. She also loved playing Euchre. She was a dedicated volunteer at the Mascoutah Senior Center for over 25 years.

Charlotte always loved to invite family and friends to her home for holidays and special occasions. Her family and friends will remember her beautiful smile, her high heels, and her joy of entertaining people in her home.

Charlotte will be dearly missed by her son, Dan (Judi) Pivoras of Belvidere, IL; grandchildren; Micki (Dave) Ernest, Barbi (Troy) Yunk, Luke (Rena) Pivoras, Andrew (Anna) Pivoras; great grandchildren; Amanda (Matt) Bernatz, Abigail (Andrew) Roth, Bruyn Yunk, Tyler Yunk, Malina (Ryan) Gamble, Eryk Yunk, Austyn Pivoras, Gavin Pivoras, Alayna Fontana, Liam Pivoras, Eli Pivoras, Tobias Pivoras, Theodore Pivoras, Eleanor Pivoras; and great-great grandchildren; Cynthia Bernatz, Charlotte Bernatz, Henry Bernatz, and Augie Roth. She also had many loving nieces and nephews. Charlotte was extremely proud to have only one son, with grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren totaling 21 in all.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Vincent Pivoras who died on April 8, 2007, her parents and her 9 brothers and sisters, Luther, Walter, Arthur, Ruth, Bobby, William, Esther, Karl, and Paul.

The family would like to acknowledge neighbors, Jim, Stacey, and Pat for all their help and support over the years, and a special thanks to, her nieces, Mary and Pat for all of their loving care and friendship they have given to Charlotte and her family.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 101 S. Railway St., Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Mascoutah Senior Center, 227 N. Market St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: A private family visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Mascoutah City Cemetery with Pastor Kirk Clayton officiating. The family asks for everyone to observe social distancing and for everyone to wear a mask.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL