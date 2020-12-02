The 10th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade December 4!

By Pamela Rensing

[email protected]

MASCOUTAH – The Christmas season has arrived, and Mascoutah residents are ready! The Mascoutah Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the 10th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade will be held Friday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m. (The inclement weather dates are December 5 or December 6 at 6:30 p.m.)

The Chamber decided to extend the length of the parade this year to allow for amble social distancing. Parade units will line up at the St. John Church parking lot at the corner of 1st & Church Streets at 5:45 p.m. (no later than 6:15 p.m.). The parade will then proceed down Church St. to Fourth St., left on to Main St., and travel down Main St. to Lebanon St. (Regions Bank).

Parade participants will be throwing out individually wrapped candy for the children.

Also the St. Louis Cardinals’ Fredbird will not be in attendance as originally announced, however Louie of the St. Louis Blues Hockey team will be an honored participant of the parade.

“The Chamber highly recommends people to social distance and wear a mask to watch the parade. We want everyone to have a great time while staying safe,” said Dean Wombacher, chairman.

Unfortunately, the Chamber needed to make other changes to this much-loved event. The changes included eliminating the annual tree lighting and sing-along at Haas Park, and greeting Santa Claus that evening at the Santa Hut.

A Santa Hut schedule for the rest of the holiday season will soon be available. Wombacher noted that due to COVID restrictions, a plexiglass wall will separate Santa from the children, but he will still be able to hear all their Christmas wishes. Visitors (2-years-old and older) are required to wear masks. While waiting outside the Santa Hut, social distancing of 6-foot is strongly recommended.

If you, your organization, or church wish to enter the parade, go to the Mascoutah Chamber website at mascoutahchamber.com to download an entry form. The two required forms can be returned to the Mascoutah Chamber of Commerce, 200 East Main or to Flowers, Balloons, Etc at 35 W. Main. You may also email your entry to [email protected] Please call Dean Wombacher at 618-920-2912 with any questions.

The Mascoutah Chamber of Commerce would also like to announce they will hold a tree raffle with proceeds going to the Mascoutah Food Pantry. Two live, lighted Christmas trees, donated by Eckert’s Farms in Belleville, will be raffled.

The cost is $1 a ticket, or 6 tickets for $5. Tickets are available at Donna Mae’s Beauty Salon, Ace Hardware, Tom’s Supermarket, and Flowers & Balloons.

The deadline to purchase a ticket is Thursday evening, Dec. 3, with the drawing being held December 4. The winners will be contacted by the Chamber.

So join us at the annual Lighted Christmas Tree December 4 at 6:30 p.m. We all need a little Christmas.