Fairview Heights Police Department Releases Thanksgiving Enforcement Numbers

The Fairview Heights Police Department conducted (28) vehicle stops and issued (13) seat belt and child safety seat citations during the recent Thanksgiving enforcement effort. The traffic stops also resulted in the following enforcement actions:

1 Felony Fugitive arrest

3 Suspended/revoked license arrests

7 Speeding citations

3 Distracted Driving citations

Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois participated in this effort to reduce highway fatalities by getting impaired drivers off the roads and more people buckled up. The enforcement campaign took place from Nov. 20-30.

During the mobilization, extra emphasis was placed on enforcement during late-night hours, when statistics show the most unbuckled and impaired driving fatalities occur.

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaigns.