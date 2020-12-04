Jesse White Extends Closure of Driver Services Facilities until Jan. 4, 2021

Driver’s licenses and ID card expirations are extended until June 1, 2021

Online renewals have been expanded to reduce facility visits for in-person services

Select facilities open to serve new drivers and CDL applicants only

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is announcing that Driver Services facilities statewide will remain closed for in-person transactions until Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. White is reminding the public that expirations for driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended until June 1, 2021.

Expanded Online Services

White also has expanded online services for the public, which they can take advantage of by visiting www.cyberdriveillinois.com. Some of these services include:

· Renewing a license plate sticker;

· Renewing a valid driver’s license for qualifying drivers;

· Renewing a valid ID card for those age 22-64 (seniors 65 and older have free, non-expiring IDs);

· Obtaining a driver record abstract;

· Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports; and

· Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact [email protected]

Select Facilities Open to Serve New Drivers ONLY

In addition, White announced that the following facilities will be open for new drivers ONLY:

Bradley, 1111 Blatt St.; Charleston, 1010 E. St.; Chicago North, 5401 N. Elston Ave; Chicago South, 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.; Danville/Tilton, #5 Southgate; DeKalb, 1360 Oakwood St.; Marion, 1905 Rendleman St.; Mascoutah, 9221 Beller Dr.; Moline/Silvis, 2001 Fifth St., Ste. #10; Olney, 1302 S. West -St.; Peoria, 3311 N. Sterling Ave., #12; Princeton, 225 Backbone Rd. East; Quincy, 2512 Locust St.; Rantoul, 421 S. Murray Rd.; Rockford, 4734 Baxter Rd.; Salem, 1375 W. Whittaker St.; and Springfield, 2701 S. Dirksen Pkwy.

Chicago North and Chicago South facilities will be open for new drivers only Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The other facilities listed above will operate under normal hours.

Select Facilities Open to Serve CDL Applicants ONLY

White also reiterated that 18 CDL facilities remain open for CDL written and road exams. These CDL facilities include:

Bradley, 1111 Blatt St.; Charleston, 1010 E. St.; Danville/Tilton, #5 Southgate; DeKalb, 1360 Oakwood St.; Elk Grove Village, 650 Roppolo Dr.; Marion, 1905 Rendleman St.; Mascoutah, 9221 Beller Dr.; Moline/Silvis, 2001 Fifth St., Ste. #10; Olney, 1302 S. West St.; Peoria, 3311 N. Sterling Ave., #12; Princeton, 225 Backbone Rd. East; Quincy, 2512 Locust St.; Rantoul, 421 S. Murray Rd.; Rockford, 4734 Baxter Rd.; Salem, 1375 W. Whittaker St.; South Holland, 41 W. 162nd St.; Springfield, 2701 S. Dirksen Pkwy.; and West Chicago, 1280 Powis Rd.

“Commercial truck drivers provide essential services by ensuring goods can be transported safely and efficiently throughout the state and country during this pandemic,” White said.

CDL driving tests are by appointment only by calling 217-785-3013.

Expanded Online Renewals for Driver’s Licenses and ID Cards

In an effort to reduce future facility visits for in-person service, White has expanded online renewals for driver’s licenses and ID cards. Not everyone qualifies, particularly those who are required to pass a written or road test. For qualifying drivers, if the driver’s license or ID card expired between Feb. 1, 2020, through Jan. 31, 2021, then the individual will receive a letter this month with a unique PIN needed to renew online. If the driver’s license or ID card expires after Feb. 1, 2021, the individual will receive the PIN letter approximately 90 days before the expiration date. For more information on determining whether an individual qualifies for online renewal, visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com and click on “Read more on how to renew your driver’s license or ID card online” near the top of the main page.

Thousands of customers have already taken advantage of the expanded driver’s license and ID card online renewal program, which results in fewer customers waiting in person at Driver Services facilities once they reopen.

“As the health and safety of employees and the public are paramount, we decided to extend the closure of Driver Services facilities until Jan 4, 2021, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic,” said White. “Unfortunately, face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus, and protecting the health and safety of our residents is my top priority. We have extended expiration dates to assist people during this difficult time. We are also offering services to CDL holders and new drivers at select facilities. In addition, I am encouraging customers to consider using online services that are available for many office transactions.”

All other Secretary of State departments are open to serve the public. Check www.cyberdriveillinois.com for more information.