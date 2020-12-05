Home Invasion & Armed Robbery Reported in Mascoutah

Two suspects in custody, one still at large

By Pamela Rensing

On December 4, at approximately 5:17 pm, Mascoutah Police officers were dispatched to an apartment at 450 S. Railway Street regarding a home invasion and armed robbery.

According to Mascoutah Police Chief Scott Waldrup, the tenants of the apartment – a 20-year-old male and a 19-year-old female – reported the robbery. When officers arrived they discovered it was allegedly a drug related robbery involving the tenants and three suspects from the Sparta area.

Police state the suspects stole the tenant’s shotgun, and a struggle ensued both inside and outside the apartment. The male tenant suffered blunt force trauma to the face and head. He was later treated at a local hospital and released.

When officers arrived, suspects fled the area before crashing their vehicle into a pile of rocks near L&N Avenue, east of Railway. One officer attempted to take all three suspects into custody, however they fled on foot toward S. Market Street.

Waldrup stated a perimeter was set up by several Mascoutah and Lebanon Police officers. Two 19-year-old black males were taken into custody. Charges are pending. One 22-year-old black male is still at large.

A Mascoutah Police officer fell and injured his knee during the foot pursuit. Three weapons were recovered from the vehicle.

During the investigation, a handgun and cell phone may have been discarded in the area south of W. South Street up to L&N Avenue and west of S. Market Street. Mascoutah officers searched but were unsuccessful in locating the items. The incident took place less than an hour before the start of the Mascoutah Lighted Christmas Parade which caused a delay in the event.

The Illinois State Police Forensics Unit assisted in investigating the apartment and vehicle.

The MPD is asking residents in that area to check their property thoroughly. If anyone locates a handgun or cellphone within the area described, please call 9-1-1 immediately and do not disturb the items. Mascoutah police officers will respond and collect them. They are also asking homeowners who have security cameras to check for any footage of the suspects.