Janis E. Orrell, 64, of Mascoutah, Illinois, was called home by the Lord on December 6, 2020. Born on August 1, 1956 in Salina, KS, she was the beloved daughter of the late Robert and Elaine Orrell. A devoted mother to Johnathon (Ashton) Orrell. An adoring grandmother to Emilia and Henry. A loving sister of Janet (William) Stewart. A cherished aunt to Dana (Greg) Gaston, Ryan (Becky) Stewart, Jeff (Jill) Carrier, and Scott (Kathy) Carrier.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Dean and Edna Elaine, nee Travelute, Orrell, and a sister, Jennifer Carrier.

She proudly lived a life of service. Service to the Lord, her family, her nation in the Air Force, and the tens-of-thousands of families she touched as a Labor and Delivery Nurse across the nation for almost 40 years. Janis was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church in Mascoutah, IL.

Janis fought the good fight against an invisible enemy with dignity and respect. While Lupus may have taken her, she was not defined by it. Instead she will be remembered as a selfless person who loved all and was loved by all. She was one-of-a-kind and will never be forgotten.

Janis’s family would like to thank New Athens Home for the Aged and Southern Illinois Hospice for their dignified care.

In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be given to Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K St. NW, Suite 200, Washington, D.C., 20037. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Due to the COVID pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide by the number of visitors allowed inside the church. Everyone is welcomed, but we ask that you keep your visit short so that all who wish to pay their respects may do so. All visitors are required to wear face masks and observe social distancing.

Visitation: From 6 to 8 PM Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A private funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Swank officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois