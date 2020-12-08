Paul J. Knipp, 84, of Mascoutah, IL, born Sept. 14, 1936 in Belleville, IL died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at MarKa Nursing Home, Mascoutah, IL.

Paul was a retired maintenance supervisor from Mascoutah Community High School where he worked for 35 years and a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy G. and Theda D., nee Brower, Knipp and a son, Michael Knipp.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Carrie L., nee Dawson, Knipp; son, Steve (Connie Kappert) Knipp; grandchildren, Jacob (Katie) Knipp, Jordan Knipp, Taylor Knipp (Rich Thornton); great grandchildren, Kara and Connor Knipp, Mya Thornton; step grandchildren, Steve (Amanda) Bennett, Brook Bennett; step great grandchildren, Mason and Norah Bennett, Rylie Kues, Reagan and Brielle Queener; sister, Diane Knipp of Mascoutah, IL; brother-in-law, Rich (Becky) Dawson; sister-in-law, Nancy Dawson Prance; and nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W. Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Mascoutah Fire Company, P.O. Box 68, Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: 4 to 7 PM Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, face coverings required, and social distancing. Limit of 10 persons at any one time during the visitation. Please be respectful of time so other visitors may pay their respects to the family.

Funeral: A private funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ with the Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating. Interment will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL