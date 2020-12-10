Clinton Manor Living Center Recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2020-21

Clinton Manor Living Center is among the 21% of U.S. skilled nursing facilities that have been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2020-21 by U.S. News & World Report.

The home earned Best Nursing Homes status by achieving a rating of “High Performing,” the highest possible rating, for Long-Term Care. U.S. News gives the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those homes that satisfy U.S. News’s assessment of the appropriate use of key services and consistent performance in quality measures.

Cheryl Smith, RN, Administrator of Clinton Manor, is proud of Clinton Manor’s performance this year. “We have a reliable team that has been with us for a long time. Our leadership level, nurses in management, and several CNAs have been with us 10-20 years. Our team gets to know each resident and are able to provide person-centered care. We are also following all protocols and guidelines to keep those we support safe,” said Smith.

“At Clinton Manor we also maintain higher staffing levels, which helps our performance levels.” Clinton Manor has in fact steadily maintained a 5-Star rating on Medicare’s Nursing Home Compare for staffing.

At Clinton Manor Living Center, their mission is to passionately support each person in living a meaningful and satisfying life! Clinton Manor provides long-term care through skilled nursing that accommodates seniors or individuals with high medical needs. A team of highly-skilled RN’s, LPN’s and Certified Nurse Assistants deliver person-centered, direct care for individuals recuperating from surgery, stroke or illness. Clinton Manor also offers an excellent in-house rehabilitation department that provides Occupational, Physical, and Speech Therapy. Clinton Manor wants to ensure individuals feel at home during their stay, so they are offered a variety of daily choices, and are able to make decisions based on their own individual needs, goals, and preferences.

Now in its 11th year, the U.S. News Best Nursing Homes ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information about care, safety, health inspections, staffing and more for nearly all of the nation’s 15,000-plus nursing homes. The Best Nursing Homes ratings reflect U.S. News’ exclusive analysis of publicly available data using a methodology defined by U.S. News that evaluates factors that it has determined most greatly impact patient and resident care, safety, and outcomes. This year, to accompany the new ratings, nursing home profile pages were updated to include a patient safety summary that reflects COVID-19 data alongside other measurements of safety and related advice on choosing a home or facility amidst the pandemic.

“U.S. News strives to provide access to information that allows consumers to make educated decisions on all types of care,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “Updating the profiles to include a patient safety summary that highlights COVID-19 data paired with other measures of care arms families, caregivers and patients with the information needed to make a decision that keeps safety at the highest priority.”

The Best Nursing Home finder features ratings on both long-term and short-term care. The Long-Term Care Rating aims to provide prospective residents who need help with daily activities, and their families, with analysis and information regarding the quality of care provided by nursing homes. The short-term rating incorporates measures of quality including consistency of registered nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs and success in preventing falls.

For more information, please go to: www.ClintonManorLivingCenter.com.