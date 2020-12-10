December 14 is First Day for Election Filing in Fairview Heights

By Randy Pierce

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Monday, December 14, is the first day that candidates who wish to be on the local election ballot next April for positions on the Fairview Heights City Council can file petitions with the final day to do so being a week later.

One aldermanic seat in each of the city’s five wards will be before the city’s voters in that election. Incumbent Alderman Pat Baeske, from Ward 3, cannot run for reelection because she is currently serving her third four-year term, the maximum allowable according to city council legislation approved in 2011.

The other incumbent aldermen who are up for reelection in April of 2021, if they choose to run again, include Joshua Frawley – Ward One, Ryan Vickers – Ward Two, Pat Peck – Ward Four and Denise Williams – Ward Five.

Petition packets used to gain signatures of residents for candidates’ placement on the April ballot in Fairview Heights have been available since September 22 in the city clerk’s office at 10025 Bunkum Road and on the city web site, www.cofh.org, which can be found under the city clerk’s office heading.

There is a specific period of time during which anyone, even if they are not a candidate in this election, can file a formal objection to anyone’s petitions based upon an alleged lack of compliance with the requirements set down as part of this procedure.

Matters that could result in election petition objections would include such things as a resident signing the same petition twice, if an address with a resident’s name was invalid or if there was a signature from someone who is not a resident, just to cite some examples. Individuals running for aldermanic positions can only collect signatures from the residents living in their specific wards of the city.

The petitions turned in by the candidates are open to public examination and objectors can take action to contest their validity, based on the perceived failure of those petitions to completely comply with the legal standards that must be adhered to and with all of the instructions set forth within them.

To be listed on the municipal election ballot next April, candidates must circulate petitions upon which they are required to get a certain number of signatures from residents who are qualified to vote. The exact number of signatures required is based upon a formula which incorporates the number of people who voted in the most recent election for the position the candidate is seeking. Each candidate petition circulator is to be made aware of that number prior to beginning.

The first candidate filing petitions for a specific elected office will have his or her name shown first on the ballot of those seeking that position. Traditionally in most previous city elections, several candidates have appeared at the city clerk’s office when it opens at 8:30 a.m. on the first day for filing election petitions.

When that happens, a tie in terms of the time the petitions were submitted is declared and a public lottery-type drawing has been held with the candidates’ names being randomly and blindly selected to break that tie and determine which one shall be listed first on the ballot.