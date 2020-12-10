Mascoutah Police Report: Nov. 27 thru Dec. 3

Friday, Nov. 27

Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th/Weinel

Unlawful Use Of Credit/Debit Card – 200 block N. John/Bumpers

Well Being Check – 9700 block Weatherby/Rettig

Unlawful Visitation Interference – W. Main/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 1300 block W. Main/Glander

Saturday, Nov. 28

Information – N. 10th/Sirtak

Suspicious Person – 300 block Falling Leaf/Sirtak

Well Being Check – Rt. 4/Rettig

Suspicious Person – 200 block Falling Leaf/Weck

Ambulance Call – 1200 block W. Main/Weck

Alarm – 800 block Moorland/Rettig

911 Hangup Call – 400 block Falling Leaf/Weck

Intoxicated Subject – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Bumpers

Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th/Rettig

Traffic Accident – Hit And Run – N. 6th/Sirtak

Harassing/Nuisance/Obscene Call – 600 block Moorland/Glander

Criminal Damage To Property – Park Dr/Sirtak

Vehicle Lock-Out – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Bumpers

Animal Complaint – 600 block W. Main/Glander

Sunday, Nov. 29

Ambulance Call – 400 block N. Jefferson/Sirtak

Found Property – 9600 block Canvasback/Donovan

Lock Out -Vehicle – 400 block Falling Leaf/Donovan

Monday, Nov. 30

Alarm – 1000 block Kankakee/Sirtak

Well Being Check – 300 block Falling Leaf/Watkins

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Assist To School – High School/Sunnquist

Disturbance- 500 block Falling Leaf/Donovan

Disorderly Conduct – 900 block Park Dr/Watkins

Ambulance Call – Police Dept./Weinel

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Armed Robbery-Armed W/Firearm – 9700 block Hayden/Lasica

911 Open Line – 300 block S. 6th/Bumpers

Funeral Escort – W. Main/Rettig

Identity Theft – 9700 block Mallard/Rettig

Well Being Check – 400 block N. Lebanon/Rettig

Suspicious Person – N. County & Rt. 4/Glander

Information – 600 block E. Main/Sirtak

Fail To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident – Rt. 161 & County/Sirtak – Solomon Strawbridge (17), St. Louis

Thursday, Dec. 3

Alarm – 200 block W. Poplar/Sirtak

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 200 block N. Market/Rettig