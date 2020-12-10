Mascoutah Police Report: Nov. 27 thru Dec. 3
Friday, Nov. 27
Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th/Weinel
Unlawful Use Of Credit/Debit Card – 200 block N. John/Bumpers
Well Being Check – 9700 block Weatherby/Rettig
Unlawful Visitation Interference – W. Main/Sirtak
Ambulance Call – 1300 block W. Main/Glander
Saturday, Nov. 28
Information – N. 10th/Sirtak
Suspicious Person – 300 block Falling Leaf/Sirtak
Well Being Check – Rt. 4/Rettig
Suspicious Person – 200 block Falling Leaf/Weck
Ambulance Call – 1200 block W. Main/Weck
Alarm – 800 block Moorland/Rettig
911 Hangup Call – 400 block Falling Leaf/Weck
Intoxicated Subject – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Bumpers
Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th/Rettig
Traffic Accident – Hit And Run – N. 6th/Sirtak
Harassing/Nuisance/Obscene Call – 600 block Moorland/Glander
Criminal Damage To Property – Park Dr/Sirtak
Vehicle Lock-Out – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Bumpers
Animal Complaint – 600 block W. Main/Glander
Sunday, Nov. 29
Ambulance Call – 400 block N. Jefferson/Sirtak
Found Property – 9600 block Canvasback/Donovan
Lock Out -Vehicle – 400 block Falling Leaf/Donovan
Monday, Nov. 30
Alarm – 1000 block Kankakee/Sirtak
Well Being Check – 300 block Falling Leaf/Watkins
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Assist To School – High School/Sunnquist
Disturbance- 500 block Falling Leaf/Donovan
Disorderly Conduct – 900 block Park Dr/Watkins
Ambulance Call – Police Dept./Weinel
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Armed Robbery-Armed W/Firearm – 9700 block Hayden/Lasica
911 Open Line – 300 block S. 6th/Bumpers
Funeral Escort – W. Main/Rettig
Identity Theft – 9700 block Mallard/Rettig
Well Being Check – 400 block N. Lebanon/Rettig
Suspicious Person – N. County & Rt. 4/Glander
Information – 600 block E. Main/Sirtak
Fail To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident – Rt. 161 & County/Sirtak – Solomon Strawbridge (17), St. Louis
Thursday, Dec. 3
Alarm – 200 block W. Poplar/Sirtak
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 200 block N. Market/Rettig